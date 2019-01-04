Thorney Opportunities : Change in substantial holding for SSM

THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD

ACN 080 167 264

CROSS RELEASE ASX: SSM

4 January 2019

BY ASX ONLINE - 3 pages

Manager Company Announcements ASX Limited

Level 10

20 Bond Street SYDNEY 2000

Dear Sir/Madam,

Change of interests of substantial holder Service Stream Limited [ASX:SSM]

On 2 January 2019 Service Stream Limited announced it had completed its acquisition of Comdain Infrastructure Pty Ltd and issued shares as part of the consideration. The share issue has resulted in dilution of Thorney Opportunities Ltd's voting power in SSM.

Following is a Form 604 Notice of change of interests of substantial holder dated 4 January 2019 in accordance with section 671B of the Corporations Act 2001.

Yours sincerely,

CRAIG SMITH ACIS, CPA Secretary

Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne Vic 3000 Telephone + 61 3 9921 7116 Facsimile + 61 3 9921 7100

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

To:company name/scheme SERVICE STREAM LIMITED ABN 46 072 369 870

1. Details of substantial holder

Name THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD ACN (if applicable) 080 167 264

There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on 2-Jan-19 The previous notice was given to the company on 12-Sep-18 The previous notice was dated 12-Sep-18 2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of shares votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate had a relevant interest in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of Securities Previous Notice Present Notice Person's votes Voting power Person's votes Voting power Fully Paid Ordinary Shares 62,319,455 17.27% 59,831,099 14.91%

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, relevant interests of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company are as follows:

Date of Change Person whose relevant interest changed Nature of change Consideration given in relation to Change Number and class of securities affected Person's votes affected 13-Sep-18 To 31-Dec-18 Thorney Opportunities Ltd Market sales Market prices 773,886 ordinary shares 773,886 13-Sep-18 To 31-Dec-18 Thorney International Pty Ltd Market sales $nil 1,714,470 ordinary shares 1,714,470

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest Registered holder of securities Person entitled to be registered as holder Number and class of securities Thorney Opportunities Ltd, Thorney International Pty Ltd, Thorney Investment Group Australia Pty Ltd, Jamahjo Pty Ltd UBS Nominees Pty Ltd Thorney Opportunities Ltd 17,713,499 ordinary shares Thorney International Pty Ltd, Thorney Investment Group Australia Pty Ltd, Jamahjo Pty Ltd HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Ltd Thorney International Pty Ltd 42,117,600 ordinary shares

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name Nature of association

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name Address Thorney Opportunities Ltd ACN 080 167 264 Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne 3000 Thorney International Pty Ltd ACN 132 886 698 Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne 3000 Thorney Investment Group Australia Pty Ltd ACN 117 488 892 Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne 3000 Jamahjo Pty Ltd ACN 117 488 696 C/- TWF Partners, Level 4, 25 Claremont Street, South Yarra, 3141

