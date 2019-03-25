Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Thorney Opportunities Ltd    TOP   AU000000TOP2

THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD

(TOP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 03/25
0.64 AUD   -0.78%
03:40aTHORNEY OPPORTUNITIES : Change in substantial holding for SSM
PU
03/24THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES : Change of Director's Interest Notice - A Waislitz
PU
03/22THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES : Change in substantial holding for TPE
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Thorney Opportunities : Change in substantial holding for SSM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/25/2019 | 03:40am EDT

THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD

ACN 080 167 264

CROSS RELEASE ASX: SSM

25 March 2019

BY ASX ONLINE - 3 pages

Manager Company Announcements ASX Limited

Level 10

20 Bond Street SYDNEY 2000

Dear Sir/Madam,

Change of interests of substantial holder Service Stream Limited [ASX:SSM]

Following is a Form 604 Notice of change of interests of substantial holder dated 25 March 2019 in accordance with section 671B of the Corporations Act 2001.

Yours sincerely,

CRAIG SMITH ACIS, CPA

Secretary

Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne Vic 3000 Telephone + 61 3 9921 7116 Facsimile + 61 3 9921 7100

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

To:company name/scheme

SERVICE STREAM LIMITED

ABN

46 072 369 870

1. Details of substantial holder

Name

THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD

ACN (if applicable)

080 167 264

There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on

21-Mar-19

The previous notice was given to the company on

08-Feb-19

The previous notice was dated

08-Feb-19

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of shares votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate had a relevant interest in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of Securities

Previous Notice

Present Notice

Person's votes

Voting power

Person's votes

Voting power

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

54,887,602

13.67%

49,457,172

12.31%

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, relevant interests of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company are as follows:

Date of Change

Person whose relevant interest changed

Nature of change

Consideration given in relation to Change

Number and class of securities affected

Person's votes affected

11-Feb-19

To 22-Mar-19

Thorney Opportunities Ltd

Market sales

Market prices

1,551,959 ordinary shares

1,551,959

11-Feb-19

To 22-Mar-19

Thorney International

Pty Ltd

Market sales

$nil

3,878,471 ordinary shares

3,878,471

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest

Registered holder of securities

Person entitled to be registered as holder

Number and class of securities

Thorney Opportunities Ltd,

Thorney International Pty Ltd, Thorney Investment Group Australia

Pty Ltd,

Jamahjo Pty Ltd

UBS Nominees Pty Ltd

Thorney Opportunities Ltd

12,998,041 ordinary shares

Thorney International Pty Ltd, Thorney Investment Group Australia

Pty Ltd,

Jamahjo Pty Ltd

HSBC Custody Nominees

(Australia) Ltd

Thorney International Pty Ltd

36,459,131 ordinary shares

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name

Nature of association

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Thorney Opportunities Ltd ACN 080 167 264

Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne 3000

Thorney International Pty Ltd ACN 132 886 698

Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne 3000

Thorney Investment Group Australia Pty Ltd ACN 117 488 892

Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne 3000

Jamahjo Pty Ltd ACN 117 488 696

C/- TWF Partners, Level 4, 25 Claremont Street, South Yarra, 3141

Signature

Print name

CRAIG SMITH

Capacity SECRETARY

Sign here

Date: 25 March 2019

Disclaimer

Thorney Opportunities Limited published this content on 25 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2019 07:39:16 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD
03:40aTHORNEY OPPORTUNITIES : Change in substantial holding for SSM
PU
03/24THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES : Change of Director's Interest Notice - A Waislitz
PU
03/22THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES : Change in substantial holding for TPE
PU
03/21THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES : Chairman's Update, March 2019
PU
03/21THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES : Change of Director's Interest Notice - A Waislitz
PU
03/19THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
03/12THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES : Change of Director's Interest Notice - A Waislitz
PU
03/06THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES : Net Tangible Asset Backing - February 2019
PU
02/26THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES : Change of Director's Interest Notice - A Waisltz
PU
02/26THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES : Dividend/Distribution - TOP
PU
More news
Chart THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD
Duration : Period :
Thorney Opportunities Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Alexander Waislitz Non-Executive Chairman
Ashok Peter Jacob Independent Non-Executive Director
Gary Hilton Weiss Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Henry D. Lanzer Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Craig Anthony Graham-Smith Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD6.61%0
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED17.64%48 255
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP18.18%46 598
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.6.72%39 931
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD26.95%33 551
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD18.40%32 099
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.