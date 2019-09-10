Log in
Thorney Opportunities : Change in substantial holding for SXE

09/10/2019 | 04:17am EDT

THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD

ACN 080 167 264

CROSS RELEASE SXE

10 September 2019

BY ASX ONLINE - 4 pages

Manager Company Announcements

ASX Limited

Level 10

20 Bond Street

SYDNEY 2000

Dear Sir/Madam,

Change of interests of substantial holder

Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Limited [ASX:SXE]

Following is a Form 604 Notice of change of interests of substantial holder dated 10 September 2019 in accordance with section 671B of the Corporations Act 2001.

Yours sincerely,

CRAIG SMITH ACIS, CPA

Secretary

Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne Vic 3000

Telephone + 61 3 9921 7116 Facsimile + 61 3 9921 7100

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

To:

company name/scheme

SOUTHERN CROSS ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING LTD

ABN

92 009 307 046

1. Details of substantial holder

Name

ACN

THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD and each of the entities listed in the attached Annexure 'A' to this notice.

080 167 264

There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on

6-Sep-19

The previous notice was given to the company on

27-Jun-19

The previous notice was dated

27-Jun-19

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of shares votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate had a relevant interest in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of Securities

Previous Notice

Present Notice

Person's votes

Voting power

Person's votes

Voting power

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

36,646,377

15.66%

40,387,877

17.25%

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, relevant interests of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company are as follows:

Date of

Change

Person whose relevant

Nature of

Consideration

Number and class of

Person's

interest changed

change

given in

securities affected

votes

relation to

affected

Change

23-Aug-19

Thorney Opportunities

Market

Market prices

1,731,750 ordinary shares

1,731,750

To

Ltd

purchases

6-Sep-19

23-Aug-18

Thorney Investment

Market

$nil

1,909,750 ordinary shares

1,909,750

To

Group

purchases

6-Sep-19

3-Sep-19

Waislitz Family

Market

$nil

100,000 ordinary shares

100,000

Foundation

purchase

4.

Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest

Registered holder of

Person entitled to be

Number and class

securities

registered as holder

of securities

Thorney Opportunities Ltd,

UBS Nominees Pty Ltd

Thorney Opportunities

13,554,616

Thorney Investment Group

Ltd

ordinary shares

Thorney Investment Group

HSBC Custody Nominees

Thorney International

4,000,000

(Australia) Ltd

Pty Ltd

ordinary shares

Thorney Investment Group

UBS Nominees Pty Ltd

Tiga Trading

21,019,865

Pty Ltd

ordinary shares

Waislitz Charitable Corporation Pty Ltd

Waislitz Charitable

Waislitz Family

528,925

as trustee for the

Corporation

Foundation

ordinary shares

Waislitz Family Foundation

Pty Ltd

Jasforce Pty Ltd

Jasforce Pty Ltd

Jasforce Pty Ltd

1,284,471

ordinary shares

5.

Changes in association

The persons who have become associates of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name

Nature of association

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Thorney Opportunities Ltd

Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne 3000

Associated entities

Refer Annexure 'A'

Signature

Print name

CRAIG SMITH ACIS, CPA

Capacity SECRETARY

Sign here

Date: 10 September 2019

ANNEXURE 'A'

This is Annexure A referred to in the Form 604 Notice of change of interests of substantial holder signed by me and dated 10 September 2019.

.........................................

CRAIG SMITH

Secretary

SUBSTANTIAL HOLDERS - ENTITY DETAILS

Associated Entities

Address

Thorney Investment Group

Jamahjo Pty Ltd, ACN 117 488 696

c/- TWF Partners, Level 4, 25 Claremont Street, South

Yarra, 3141

Thistle Custodians Pty Ltd, ACN 078 027 193

Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne 3000

Thistle Holdings Pty Ltd, ACN 075 051 464

Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne 3000

Thorney Alpha Pty Ltd, ACN 162 820 537

Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne 3000

Thorney Beta Pty Ltd, ACN 162 828 677

Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne 3000

Thorney Holdings Pty Ltd, ACN 006 262 835

Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne 3000

Thorney International Pty Ltd, ACN 132 886 698

Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne 3000

Thorney Investment Group Australia Pty Ltd,

Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne 3000

ACN 117 488 892

Thorney Management Services Pty Ltd, ACN 164 880 148

Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne 3000

Thorney Omega Pty Ltd, ACN 163 964 636

Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne 3000

Tiga Property Pty Ltd, ACN 117 811 453

Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne 3000

Tiga (Ballarat) Pty Ltd, ACN 117 812 030

Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne 3000

Tiga Finance Pty Ltd, ACN 118 521 412

Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne 3000

Tiga (Hawthorn) Pty Ltd, ACN 126 952 663

Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne 3000

Tiga Tails Pty Ltd, ACN 080 534 416

Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne 3000

Tiga Trading Pty Ltd, ACN 118 961 210

Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne 3000

Other associates

Jasforce Pty Ltd, ACN 007 167 713

c/- TWF Partners, Level 4, 25 Claremont Street, South

Yarra, 3141

Waislitz Charitable Corporation Pty Ltd, ACN 163 623 612

Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne 3000

Disclaimer

Thorney Opportunities Limited published this content on 10 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2019 08:16:03 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Alexander Waislitz Non-Executive Chairman
Ashok Peter Jacob Independent Non-Executive Director
Gary Hilton Weiss Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Henry D. Lanzer Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Craig Anthony Graham-Smith Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD15.70%98
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED2.79%42 547
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-5.41%35 919
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED8.46%29 486
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-27.95%28 838
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD6.76%28 190
