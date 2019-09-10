Thorney Opportunities : Change in substantial holding for SXE

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder
To:
company name/scheme
SOUTHERN CROSS ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING LTD
ABN
92 009 307 046
1. Details of substantial holder
Name
ACN
THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD and each of the entities listed in the attached Annexure 'A' to this notice.
080 167 264
There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on
6-Sep-19
The previous notice was given to the company on
27-Jun-19
The previous notice was dated
27-Jun-19
2. Previous and present voting power
The total number of shares votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate had a relevant interest in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:
Class of Securities
Previous Notice
Present Notice
Person's votes
Voting power
Person's votes
Voting power
Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
36,646,377
15.66%
40,387,877
17.25%
3. Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, relevant interests of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company are as follows:
Date of
Change
Person whose relevant
Nature of
Consideration
Number and class of
Person's
interest changed
change
given in
securities affected
votes
relation to
affected
Change
23-Aug-19
Thorney Opportunities
Market
Market prices
1,731,750 ordinary shares
1,731,750
To
Ltd
purchases
6-Sep-19
23-Aug-18
Thorney Investment
Market
$nil
1,909,750 ordinary shares
1,909,750
To
Group
purchases
6-Sep-19
3-Sep-19
Waislitz Family
Market
$nil
100,000 ordinary shares
100,000
Foundation
purchase
4.
Present relevant interests
Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:
Holder of relevant interest
Registered holder of
Person entitled to be
Number and class
securities
registered as holder
of securities
Thorney Opportunities Ltd,
UBS Nominees Pty Ltd
Thorney Opportunities
13,554,616
Thorney Investment Group
Ltd
ordinary shares
Thorney Investment Group
HSBC Custody Nominees
Thorney International
4,000,000
(Australia) Ltd
Pty Ltd
ordinary shares
Thorney Investment Group
UBS Nominees Pty Ltd
Tiga Trading
21,019,865
Pty Ltd
ordinary shares
Waislitz Charitable Corporation Pty Ltd
Waislitz Charitable
Waislitz Family
528,925
as trustee for the
Corporation
Foundation
ordinary shares
Waislitz Family Foundation
Pty Ltd
Jasforce Pty Ltd
Jasforce Pty Ltd
Jasforce Pty Ltd
1,284,471
ordinary shares
5.
Changes in association
The persons who have become associates of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
Name
Nature of association
6. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Name
Address
Thorney Opportunities Ltd
Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne 3000
Associated entities
Refer Annexure 'A'
Signature
Print name
CRAIG SMITH ACIS, CPA
Capacity SECRETARY
Sign here
Date: 10 September 2019
ANNEXURE 'A'
This is Annexure A referred to in the Form 604 Notice of change of interests of substantial holder signed by me and dated 10 September 2019.
.........................................
CRAIG SMITH
Secretary
SUBSTANTIAL HOLDERS - ENTITY DETAILS
Associated Entities
Address
Thorney Investment Group
Jamahjo Pty Ltd, ACN 117 488 696
c/- TWF Partners, Level 4, 25 Claremont Street, South
