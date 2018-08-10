Log in
THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD (TOP)
Thorney Opportunities : Change in substantial holding for TPE

08/10/2018 | 10:00am CEST

THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD

ACN 080 167 264

CROSS RELEASE ASX:TPE

10 August 2018

BY ASX ONLINE - 3 pages

Manager Company Announcements ASX Limited

Level 10

20 Bond Street SYDNEY 2000

Dear Sir/Madam,

Change of interests of substantial holder TPI Enterprises Limited [ASX:TPE]

Following is a Form 604 Notice of change of interests of substantial holder dated 10 August 2018 in accordance with section 671B of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).

Yours sincerely,

CRAIG SMITH ACIS, CPA Secretary

Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne Vic 3000 Telephone + 61 3 9921 7116 Facsimile + 61 3 9921 7100

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

To:company name/scheme

TPI ENTERPRISES LIMITED

ABN

26 107 872 453

1. Details of substantial holder

Name

THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD

ACN (if applicable)

080 167 264

There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on

3-Aug-18

The previous notice was given to the company on

13-Mar-18

The previous notice was dated

13-Mar-18

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of shares votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate had a relevant interest in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of Securities

Previous Notice

Present Notice

Person's votes

Voting power

Person's votes

Voting power

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

8,832,604

10.89%

9,889,957

12.20%

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, relevant interests of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company are as follows:

Date of Change

Person whose relevant interest changed

Nature of change

Consideration given in relation to Change

Class and number of securities affected

Person's votes affected

1-May-18

To 10-Aug-18

Thorney Opportunities Ltd

Market purchases

Market prices

687,886 ordinary shares

687,886

TIGA Trading Pty Ltd

$nil

369,467 ordinary shares

369,467

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest

Registered holder of securities

Person entitled to be registered as holder

Class and number of securities

Thorney Opportunities Ltd,

TIGA Trading Pty Ltd, Thorney Investment Group Australia

Pty Ltd,

Jamahjo Pty Ltd

UBS Nominees Pty Ltd

Thorney Opportunities Ltd

6,384,840 ordinary shares

TIGA Trading Pty Ltd, Thorney Investment Group Australia

Pty Ltd,

Jamahjo Pty Ltd

UBS Nominees Pty Ltd

TIGA Trading Pty Ltd

3,505,117 ordinary shares

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name

Nature of association

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Thorney Opportunities Ltd ACN 080 167 264

Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne 3000

Tiga Trading Pty Ltd ACN 118 961 210

Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne 3000

Thorney Investment Group Australia Pty Ltd ACN 117 488 892

Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne 3000

Jamahjo Pty Ltd ACN 117 488 696

C/- TWF Partners, Level 4, 25 Claremont Street, South Yarra, 3141

Signature

Print name

CRAIG SMITH

Capacity SECRETARY

Sign here

Date: 10 August 2018

Disclaimer

Thorney Opportunities Limited published this content on 10 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2018 07:59:03 UTC
