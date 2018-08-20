Thorney Opportunities : Change of Director's Interest Notice - A Waislitz

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Name of entity

THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD

ABN

41 080 167 264

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Alex Waislitz Date of last notice 15 August 2018 Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect Direct and indirect Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Thorney Holdings Proprietary Limited, Tiga Trading Pty. Ltd., Waislitz Charitable Corporation Pty Ltd and Jasforce Pty Ltd are bodies corporate controlled by Alex Waislitz by virtue of 608(1) of the Corporations Act (2001) and of which he is a director. Date of change 14 August 2018 No. of securities held prior to change Registered holders Shares Thorney Holdings Proprietary Limited 50,448,638 Tiga Trading Pty. Ltd. 6,570,159 Waislitz Charitable Corporation Pty Ltd 350,219 Jasforce Pty Ltd 490,307 Mr A Waislitz 21,436 Mr A Waislitz 21,700 Mr A Waislitz 21,700 Total: 57,924,159 Class Shares Number acquired 1,120,000 Number disposed Nil Value/Consideration 67.3 cents per share No. of securities held after change Registered holders Shares Thorney Holdings Proprietary Limited 51,568,638 Tiga Trading Pty. Ltd. 6,570,159 Waislitz Charitable Corporation Pty Ltd 350,219 Jasforce Pty Ltd 490,307 Mr A Waislitz 21,436 Mr A Waislitz 21,700 Mr A Waislitz 21,700 Total: 59,044,159 Nature of change On market purchases (15 August 2018 to 17 August 2018)

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required? No If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period? N/A If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided? N/A

