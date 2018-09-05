Thorney Opportunities : Change of Director's Interest Notice - A Waislitz

Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Name of entity
THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD
ABN
41 080 167 264
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of Director
|
Alex Waislitz
|
Date of last notice
|
27 August 2018
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
|
Direct or indirect
|
Direct and indirect
|
Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)
|
Thorney Holdings Proprietary Limited, Tiga Trading Pty. Ltd., Waislitz Charitable Corporation Pty Ltd and Jasforce Pty Ltd are bodies corporate controlled by Alex Waislitz by virtue of 608(1) of the Corporations Act (2001) and of which he is a director.
|
Date of change
|
4 September 2018
|
No. of securities held prior to change
|
Registered holders
|
Shares
|
Thorney Holdings Proprietary Limited
|
51,800,234
|
Tiga Trading Pty. Ltd.
|
6,570,159
|
Waislitz Charitable Corporation Pty Ltd
|
350,219
|
Jasforce Pty Ltd
|
490,307
|
Mr A Waislitz
|
21,436
|
Mr A Waislitz
|
21,700
|
Mr A Waislitz
|
21,700
|
Total:
|
59,275,755
|
Class
|
Shares
|
Number acquired
|
52,742
|
Number disposed
|
Nil
|
Value/Consideration
|
68.5 cents per share
|
No. of securities held after change
|
Registered holders
|
Shares
|
Thorney Holdings Proprietary Limited
|
51,852,976
|
Tiga Trading Pty. Ltd.
|
6,570,159
|
Waislitz Charitable Corporation Pty Ltd
|
350,219
|
Jasforce Pty Ltd
|
490,307
|
Mr A Waislitz
|
21,436
|
Mr A Waislitz
|
21,700
|
Mr A Waislitz
|
21,700
|
Total:
|
59,328,497
|
Nature of change
|
On market purchase
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Detail of contract
|
Nature of interest
|
Name of registered holder (if issued securities)
|
Date of change
|
No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed
|
Interest acquired
|
Interest disposed
|
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation
|
Interest after change
Part 3 - +Closed period
|
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?
|
No
|
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?
|
N/A
|
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?
|
N/A
