THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD (TOP)
Thorney Opportunities : Change of Director's Interest Notice - A Waislitz

09/10/2018 | 09:57am CEST

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD

ABN

41 080 167 264

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Alex Waislitz

Date of last notice

6 September 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Direct or indirect

Direct and indirect

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Thorney Holdings Proprietary Limited, Tiga Trading Pty. Ltd., Waislitz Charitable Corporation Pty Ltd and Jasforce Pty Ltd are bodies corporate controlled by Alex Waislitz by virtue of 608(1) of the Corporations Act (2001) and of which he is a director.

Date of change

10 September 2018

No. of securities held prior to change

Registered holders

Shares

Thorney Holdings Proprietary Limited

51,945,234

Tiga Trading Pty. Ltd.

6,570,159

Waislitz Charitable Corporation Pty Ltd

350,219

Jasforce Pty Ltd

490,307

Mr A Waislitz

21,436

Mr A Waislitz

21,700

Mr A Waislitz

21,700

Total:

59,420,755

Class

Shares

Number acquired

350,000

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

67.93 cents per share

No. of securities held after change

Registered holders

Shares

Thorney Holdings Proprietary Limited

52,295,234

Tiga Trading Pty. Ltd.

6,570,159

Waislitz Charitable Corporation Pty Ltd

350,219

Jasforce Pty Ltd

490,307

Mr A Waislitz

21,436

Mr A Waislitz

21,700

Mr A Waislitz

21,700

Total:

59,770,755

Nature of change

On market purchases

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

No

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

N/A

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

N/A

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Disclaimer

Thorney Opportunities Limited published this content on 10 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2018 07:56:06 UTC
