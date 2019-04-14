Thorney Opportunities : Change of Director's Interest Notice - A Waislitz

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Name of entity THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of Director
|
Alex Waislitz
|
|
|
Date of last notice
|
25 March 2019
|
|
|
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
|
|
|
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Direct or indirect
|
Direct and indirect
|
|
|
Nature of indirect
|
Thorney Holdings Proprietary Limited, Tiga Trading Pty. Ltd., Waislitz
|
Charitable
|
|
interest (including
|
Corporation Pty Ltd and Jasforce Pty Ltd are bodies corporate controlled by Alex
|
|
registered holder)
|
Waislitz by virtue of 608(1) of the Corporations Act (2001) and of which he is a director.
|
|
Date of change
|
12 April 2019
|
|
|
No. of securities held
|
Registered holders
|
|
|
Shares
|
|
prior to change
|
Thorney Holdings Proprietary Limited
|
52,645,781
|
|
|
Tiga Trading Pty. Ltd.
|
6,570,159
|
|
|
Waislitz Charitable Corporation Pty Ltd
|
350,219
|
|
|
Jasforce Pty Ltd
|
490,307
|
|
|
Mr A Waislitz
|
21,436
|
|
|
Mr A Waislitz
|
21,700
|
|
|
Mr A Waislitz
|
21,700
|
|
|
|
Total:
|
|
|
60,121,302
|
|
Class
|
Shares
|
|
|
|
|
Number acquired
|
38,750
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number disposed
|
Nil
|
|
|
Value/Consideration
|
64.5 cents per share
|
|
|
No. of securities held
|
Registered holders
|
|
|
Shares
|
|
after change
|
Thorney Holdings Proprietary Limited
|
52,684,531
|
|
|
Tiga Trading Pty. Ltd.
|
6,570,159
|
|
|
Waislitz Charitable Corporation Pty Ltd
|
350,219
|
|
|
Jasforce Pty Ltd
|
490,307
|
|
|
Mr A Waislitz
|
21,436
|
|
|
Mr A Waislitz
|
21,700
|
|
|
Mr A Waislitz
|
21,700
|
|
|
|
Total:
|
|
|
60,160,052
|
|
Nature of change
|
On market purchase
|
|
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
Nature of interest
Name of registered holder (if issued securities)
Date of change
No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed
Interest acquired
Interest disposed
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation
Interest after change
Part 3 - +Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts No
detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to N/A allow the trade to proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what N/A date was this provided?
|
