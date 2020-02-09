Thorney Opportunities : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E

Appendix 3E
Daily share buy-back notice
Rule 3.8A
Appendix 3E
Daily share buy-back notice
(except minimum holding buy-back and
selective buy-back)
Name of entity
ABN/ARSN
THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD
41 080 167 264
We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Information about buy-back
1
Type of buy-back
On-marketbuy-back
2
Date Appendix 3C was given to
5 December 2019
ASX
Total of all shares/units bought back, or in relation to which acceptances have been received, before, and on, previous day
3 Number of shares/units bought back or if buy-back is an equal access scheme, in relation to which acceptances have been received
Before previous
Previous day
day
1,323,137
103,845
4
Total consideration paid or
$882,753.66
$68,516.93
payable for the shares/units
Appendix 3E
Daily share buy-back notice
Before previous
Previous day
day
5
If buy-back is an on-market
highest price paid:
68.5
highest
price
paid:
buy-back
cents
66.0 cents
date: 14 January 2020
lowest
price
paid:
lowest price paid:
64.0
65.5 cents
cents
date: 3 February 2020
highest
price allowed
under rule 7.33:
67.892 cents
Participation by directors
6 Deleted 30/9/2001.
How many shares/units may still be bought back?
7 If the company/trust has 18,934,941 disclosed an intention to buy
back a maximum number of shares/units - the remaining number of shares/units to be bought back
Compliance statement
-
The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy-back.
-
There is no information that the listing rules require to be disclosed that has not already been disclosed, or is not contained in, or attached to, this form.
Sign here:
Date: ....10-Feb-2020......
(Director/Company secretary)
Print name:
.....CRAIG SMITH................................................
