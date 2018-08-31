Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Thorney Opportunities Ltd    TOP   AU000000TOP2

THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD (TOP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Thorney Opportunities : Dividend/Distribution - TOP

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/31/2018 | 11:42am CEST

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Summary

Entity name

THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

TOP - ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday August 31, 2018

Distribution Amount

AUD 0.00900000

Ex Date

Tuesday September 11, 2018

Record Date

Wednesday September 12, 2018

Payment Date

Tuesday October 2, 2018

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD

1.2 Registered Number Type

ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code

TOP

1.4 The announcement is

New announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement

Friday August 31, 2018

1.6 ASX +Security Code

TOP

Registration Number

ASX +Security Description

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution: relates to a period of six months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Saturday June 30, 2018

2A.4 +Record Date

Wednesday September 12, 2018

2A.5 Ex Date

Tuesday September 11, 2018

2A.6 Payment Date

Tuesday October 2, 2018

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approvalCourt approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASICACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

AUD 0.00900000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

No

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)

2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?

No

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?

No

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

AUD 0.00900000

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?

Yes

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked 100.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security

AUD 0.00900000

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

AUD 0.00000000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security

AUD 0.00000000

Part 5 - Further information

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security

AUD

3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked?

Yes

3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit (%)

27.5000 %

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked 0.0000 %

5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution

5.2 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary

Disclaimer

Thorney Opportunities Limited published this content on 31 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2018 09:41:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD
11:42aTHORNEY OPPORTUNITIES : Dividend/Distribution - TOP
PU
11:17aTHORNEY OPPORTUNITIES : Net Tangible Asset Backing - August 2018
PU
08/27THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES : Change of Director's Interest Notice - A Waislitz
PU
08/24THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES : Change in substantial holding for SSM
PU
08/23THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES : Change in substantial holding for AS1
PU
08/20THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES : Change in substantial holding - Thorney Holdings Pty Ltd
PU
08/20THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES : Change of Director's Interest Notice - A Waislitz
PU
08/17THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES : Change in substantial holding for ZEN
PU
08/15THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES : Change of Director's Interest Notice - A Waislitz
PU
08/10THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES : Change in substantial holding for ZEN
PU
More news
Chart THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD
Duration : Period :
Thorney Opportunities Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Alexander Waislitz Non-Executive Chairman
Ashok Peter Jacob Independent Non-Executive Director
Gary Hilton Weiss Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Henry D. Lanzer Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Craig Anthony Graham-Smith Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD-6.85%0
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP0.73%47 856
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-9.27%44 294
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-0.79%35 037
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD-20.56%32 724
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD-17.32%26 711
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.