THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD

(TOP)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/09
0.7 AUD   +1.66%
02:32aTHORNEY OPPORTUNITIES : Net Tangible Asset Backing - August 2019
PU
09/09THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
08/13THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES : Appendix 4E (Updated)
PU
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Thorney Opportunities : Net Tangible Asset Backing - August 2019

09/09/2019 | 02:32am EDT

THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD

ACN 080 167 264

ASX Announcement Date: 9 September 2019

ASX Code: TOP

MONTHLY NET TANGIBLE ASSET BACKING STATEMENT - AUGUST 2019

In accordance with ASX Listing rule 4.12 we advise the following:

Net Tangible Asset backing per share (NTA)

NTA current month

Before Tax

After Tax

31 August 2019¹

86.3 cents¹

79.6 cents¹

NTA previous month

Before Tax

After Tax

31 July 2019

89.2 cents

82.0 cents

All figures are unaudited and approximate.

  • The 31 August 2019 NTA reported here has been reduced by the fully franked dividend of 1.14 cents per share declared by directors on 13 August 2019. The dividend will be paid on Monday 30 September 2019. Dividends to be received from investee companies during September and October will be reflected in subsequent NTA calculations.

Please direct enquiries to:

Craig Smith

Company Secretary

Email: craig.smith@thorney.com.au

Telephone: + 61 3 9921 7116

Website: http://thorneyopportunities.com.au/

Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne Vic 3000

Telephone + 61 3 9921 7116 Facsimile + 61 3 9921 7100

Disclaimer

Thorney Opportunities Limited published this content on 09 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2019 06:31:02 UTC
