Thorney Opportunities : Net Tangible Asset Backing - August 2019

THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD
ACN 080 167 264
ASX Announcement Date: 9 September 2019
ASX Code: TOP
MONTHLY NET TANGIBLE ASSET BACKING STATEMENT - AUGUST 2019
In accordance with ASX Listing rule 4.12 we advise the following:
Net Tangible Asset backing per share (NTA)
NTA current month
Before Tax
After Tax
31 August 2019¹
86.3 cents¹
79.6 cents¹
NTA previous month
Before Tax
After Tax
31 July 2019
89.2 cents
82.0 cents
All figures are unaudited and approximate.
The 31 August 2019 NTA reported here has been reduced by the fully franked dividend of 1.14 cents per share declared by directors on 13 August 2019. The dividend will be paid on Monday 30 September 2019. Dividends to be received from investee companies during September and October will be reflected in subsequent NTA calculations.
Please direct enquiries to:
Craig Smith
Company Secretary
Email: craig.smith@thorney.com.au
Telephone: + 61 3 9921 7116
Website: http://thorneyopportunities.com.au/
Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne Vic 3000
Telephone + 61 3 9921 7116 Facsimile + 61 3 9921 7100
Disclaimer
Thorney Opportunities Limited published this content on 09 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2019 06:31:02 UTC