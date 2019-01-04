Thorney Opportunities : Net Tangible Asset Backing - December 2018

THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD
ACN 080 167 264
ASX Announcement Date: 4 January 2019
ASX Code: TOP
MONTHLY NET TANGIBLE ASSET BACKING STATEMENT - DECEMBER 2018
In accordance with ASX Listing rule 4.12 we advise the following:
Net Tangible Asset backing per share (NTA)
|
NTA current month
|
Before Tax
|
After Tax
|
31 December 2018
|
70.0 cents
|
68.7 cents
|
NTA previous month
|
Before Tax
|
After Tax
|
30 November 2018
|
75.2 cents
|
72.4 cents
All figures are unaudited and approximate.
Please direct enquiries to:
Craig Smith
Company Secretary
Email: craig.smith@thorney.com.au Telephone: + 61 3 9921 7116
Website: http://thorneyopportunities.com.au/
Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne Vic 3000 Telephone + 61 3 9921 7116 Facsimile + 61 3 9921 7100
Disclaimer
Thorney Opportunities Limited published this content on 04 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2019 05:18:02 UTC