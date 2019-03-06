Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Thorney Opportunities Ltd    TOP   AU000000TOP2

THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD

(TOP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 03/05
0.635 AUD   +1.60%
08:37pTHORNEY OPPORTUNITIES : Net Tangible Asset Backing - February 2019
PU
02/26THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES : Change of Director's Interest Notice - A Waisltz
PU
02/25THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES : Dividend/Distribution - TOP
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Thorney Opportunities : Net Tangible Asset Backing - February 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/06/2019 | 08:37pm EST

THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD

ACN 080 167 264

ASX Announcement Date: 7 March 2019

ASX Code: TOP

MONTHLY NET TANGIBLE ASSET BACKING STATEMENT - FEBRUARY 2019

In accordance with ASX Listing rule 4.12 we advise the following:

Net Tangible Asset backing per share (NTA)

NTA current month

Before Tax

After Tax

28 February 2019

78.3 cents

74.5 cents

NTA previous month

Before Tax

After Tax

31 January 2019

74.7 cents

72.1 cents

All figures are unaudited and approximate.

Please direct enquiries to:

Craig Smith

Company Secretary

Email: craig.smith@thorney.com.au Telephone: + 61 3 9921 7116

Website: http://thorneyopportunities.com.au/

Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne Vic 3000 Telephone + 61 3 9921 7116 Facsimile + 61 3 9921 7100

Disclaimer

Thorney Opportunities Limited published this content on 07 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2019 01:36:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD
08:37pTHORNEY OPPORTUNITIES : Net Tangible Asset Backing - February 2019
PU
02/26THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES : Change of Director's Interest Notice - A Waisltz
PU
02/25THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES : Dividend/Distribution - TOP
PU
02/25THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES : Appendix 4D and 2019 Half-Year Financial Statements
PU
02/18THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES : Change in substantial holding for MRM
PU
02/17THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES : Change of Director's Interest Notice - A Waislitz
PU
02/13THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES : Change of Director's Interest Notice - A Waislitz
PU
02/12THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES : Change of Director's Interest Notice - A Waislitz
PU
02/08THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES : Change in substantial holding for SSM
PU
02/06THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES : Net Tangible Asset Backing - January 2019
PU
More news
Chart THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD
Duration : Period :
Thorney Opportunities Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Alexander Waislitz Non-Executive Chairman
Ashok Peter Jacob Independent Non-Executive Director
Gary Hilton Weiss Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Henry D. Lanzer Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Craig Anthony Graham-Smith Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD3.31%0
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED17.37%47 686
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP10.99%43 263
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.8.21%40 756
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD18.83%31 027
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD10.24%30 113
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.