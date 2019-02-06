Log in
THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD
Thorney Opportunities : Net Tangible Asset Backing - January 2019

02/06/2019 | 01:20am EST

THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD

ACN 080 167 264

ASX Announcement Date: 6 February 2019

ASX Code: TOP

MONTHLY NET TANGIBLE ASSET BACKING STATEMENT - JANUARY 2019

In accordance with ASX Listing rule 4.12 we advise the following:

Net Tangible Asset backing per share (NTA)

NTA current month

Before Tax

After Tax

31 January 2019

74.7 cents

72.1 cents

NTA previous month

Before Tax

After Tax

31 December 2018

70.1 cents

68.7 cents

All figures are unaudited and approximate.

Please direct enquiries to:

Craig Smith

Company Secretary

Email: craig.smith@thorney.com.au Telephone: + 61 3 9921 7116

Website: http://thorneyopportunities.com.au/

Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne Vic 3000 Telephone + 61 3 9921 7116 Facsimile + 61 3 9921 7100

Disclaimer

Thorney Opportunities Limited published this content on 06 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2019 06:19:09 UTC
