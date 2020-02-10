Log in
Thorney Opportunities : Net Tangible Asset Backing - January 2020

02/10/2020 | 06:28pm EST

THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD

ACN 080 167 264

ASX Announcement Date: 11 February 2020

ASX Code: TOP

MONTHLY NET TANGIBLE ASSET BACKING STATEMENT - JANUARY 2020

In accordance with ASX Listing rule 4.12 we advise the following:

Net Tangible Asset backing per share (NTA)

NTA current month

Before Tax

After Tax

31 January 2020

83.9 cents

78.3 cents

NTA previous month

Before Tax

After Tax

31 December 2019

82.6 cents

77.5 cents

All figures are unaudited and approximate.

Please direct enquiries to:

Craig Smith

Company Secretary

Email: craig.smith@thorney.com.au

Telephone: + 61 3 9921 7116

Website: http://thorneyopportunities.com.au/

Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne Vic 3000

Telephone + 61 3 9921 7116 Facsimile + 61 3 9921 7100

Disclaimer

Thorney Opportunities Limited published this content on 11 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2020 23:27:03 UTC
