Thorney Opportunities : Net Tangible Asset Backing - January 2020

THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD
ACN 080 167 264
|
ASX Announcement Date: 11 February 2020
|
ASX Code: TOP
MONTHLY NET TANGIBLE ASSET BACKING STATEMENT - JANUARY 2020
In accordance with ASX Listing rule 4.12 we advise the following:
Net Tangible Asset backing per share (NTA)
|
NTA current month
|
Before Tax
|
After Tax
|
31 January 2020
|
83.9 cents
|
78.3 cents
|
|
|
|
NTA previous month
|
Before Tax
|
After Tax
|
31 December 2019
|
82.6 cents
|
77.5 cents
All figures are unaudited and approximate.
