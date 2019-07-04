Thorney Opportunities : Net Tangible Asset Backing - June 2019

THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD
ACN 080 167 264
ASX Announcement Date: 5 July 2019
ASX Code: TOP
MONTHLY NET TANGIBLE ASSET BACKING STATEMENT - JUNE 2019
In accordance with ASX Listing rule 4.12 we advise the following:
Net Tangible Asset backing per share (NTA)
NTA current month
Before Tax
After Tax
30 June 2019
85.6 cents
80.3 cents
NTA previous month
Before Tax
After Tax
31 May 2019
85.0 cents
79.4 cents
All figures are unaudited and approximate.
Please direct enquiries to:
Craig Smith
Company Secretary
Email: craig.smith@thorney.com.au
Telephone: + 61 3 9921 7116
Website: http://thorneyopportunities.com.au/
Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne Vic 3000
Telephone + 61 3 9921 7116 Facsimile + 61 3 9921 7100
Disclaimer
