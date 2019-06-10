Thorney Opportunities : Net Tangible Asset Backing - May 2019

THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD
ACN 080 167 264
|
ASX Announcement Date: 11 June 2019
|
ASX Code: TOP
MONTHLY NET TANGIBLE ASSET BACKING STATEMENT - MAY 2019
In accordance with ASX Listing rule 4.12 we advise the following:
Net Tangible Asset backing per share (NTA)
|
NTA current month
|
Before Tax
|
After Tax
|
31 May 2019
|
85.0 cents
|
79.4 cents
|
|
|
|
NTA previous month
|
Before Tax
|
After Tax
|
30 April 2019
|
82.0 cents
|
77.1 cents
All figures are unaudited and approximate.
Please direct enquiries to:
Craig Smith
Company Secretary
Email: craig.smith@thorney.com.au
Telephone: + 61 3 9921 7116
Website: http://thorneyopportunities.com.au/
Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne Vic 3000
Telephone + 61 3 9921 7116 Facsimile + 61 3 9921 7100
