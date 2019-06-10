Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Thorney Opportunities Ltd    TOP   AU000000TOP2

THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD

(TOP)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 06/07
0.64 AUD   -0.78%
09:43pTHORNEY OPPORTUNITIES : Net Tangible Asset Backing - May 2019
PU
05/29THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES : Change in substantial holding for SSM
PU
05/17THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES : Change in substantial holding for ISU
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Thorney Opportunities : Net Tangible Asset Backing - May 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/10/2019 | 09:43pm EDT

THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD

ACN 080 167 264

ASX Announcement Date: 11 June 2019

ASX Code: TOP

MONTHLY NET TANGIBLE ASSET BACKING STATEMENT - MAY 2019

In accordance with ASX Listing rule 4.12 we advise the following:

Net Tangible Asset backing per share (NTA)

NTA current month

Before Tax

After Tax

31 May 2019

85.0 cents

79.4 cents

NTA previous month

Before Tax

After Tax

30 April 2019

82.0 cents

77.1 cents

All figures are unaudited and approximate.

Please direct enquiries to:

Craig Smith

Company Secretary

Email: craig.smith@thorney.com.au

Telephone: + 61 3 9921 7116

Website: http://thorneyopportunities.com.au/

Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne Vic 3000

Telephone + 61 3 9921 7116 Facsimile + 61 3 9921 7100

Disclaimer

Thorney Opportunities Limited published this content on 11 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2019 01:42:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD
09:43pTHORNEY OPPORTUNITIES : Net Tangible Asset Backing - May 2019
PU
05/29THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES : Change in substantial holding for SSM
PU
05/17THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES : Change in substantial holding for ISU
PU
05/17THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES : Investment Forum - Presentations on website
PU
05/01THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES : Invitation to Thorney Investment Forum
PU
04/18THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES : Change in substantial holding for SXE
PU
04/14THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES : Change of Director's Interest Notice - A Waislitz
PU
04/10THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES : Net Tangible Asset Backing - March 2019
PU
03/29THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES : Change in substantial holding for ZEN
PU
03/25THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES : Change in substantial holding for SSM
PU
More news
Chart THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD
Duration : Period :
Thorney Opportunities Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Alexander Waislitz Non-Executive Chairman
Ashok Peter Jacob Independent Non-Executive Director
Gary Hilton Weiss Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Henry D. Lanzer Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Craig Anthony Graham-Smith Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD5.79%0
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED16.02%45 676
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.5.60%38 358
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-12.05%34 059
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD14.26%29 000
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED11.77%28 148
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About