THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD    TOP   AU000000TOP2

THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD

(TOP)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 12/03
0.66 AUD   -0.75%
06:15pTHORNEY OPPORTUNITIES : Net Tangible Asset Backing - November 2019
PU
06:15pTHORNEY OPPORTUNITIES : TOP Announces On-Market Share Buy-Back - Appendix 3C
PU
12/03THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES : Change in substantial holding for PRT
PU
Thorney Opportunities : Net Tangible Asset Backing - November 2019

12/04/2019 | 06:15pm EST

THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD

ACN 080 167 264

ASX Announcement Date: 5 December 2019

ASX Code: TOP

MONTHLY NET TANGIBLE ASSET BACKING STATEMENT - NOVEMBER 2019

In accordance with ASX Listing rule 4.12 we advise the following:

Net Tangible Asset backing per share (NTA)

NTA current month

Before Tax

After Tax

30 November 2019

84.2 cents

78.4 cents

NTA previous month

Before Tax

After Tax

31 October 2019

86.0 cents

79.7 cents

All figures are unaudited and approximate.

Please direct enquiries to:

Craig Smith

Company Secretary

Email: craig.smith@thorney.com.au

Telephone: + 61 3 9921 7116

Website: http://thorneyopportunities.com.au/

Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne Vic 3000

Telephone + 61 3 9921 7116 Facsimile + 61 3 9921 7100

Disclaimer

Thorney Opportunities Limited published this content on 05 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2019 23:14:06 UTC
