Thorney Opportunities : Net Tangible Asset Backing - September 2018

News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Net Tangible Asset Backing - September 2018

10/10/2018 | 07:13am CEST

THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD

ACN 080 167 264

ASX Announcement Date: 30 September 2018

ASX Code: TOP

MONTHLY NET TANGIBLE ASSET BACKING STATEMENT - SEPTEMBER 2018

In accordance with ASX Listing rule 4.12 we advise the following:

Net Tangible Asset backing per share (NTA)

NTA current month

Before Tax

After Tax

30 September 2018

83.9 cents

78.6 cents

NTA previous month

Before Tax

After Tax

31 August 2018

83.3 cents

78.5 cents

All figures are unaudited and approximate.

Please direct enquiries to:

Craig Smith

Company Secretary

Email: craig.smith@thorney.com.au Telephone: + 61 3 9921 7116

Website: http://thorneyopportunities.com.au/

Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne Vic 3000 Telephone + 61 3 9921 7116 Facsimile + 61 3 9921 7100

Disclaimer

Thorney Opportunities Limited published this content on 10 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2018 05:12:05 UTC
