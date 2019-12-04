Thorney Opportunities : TOP Announces On-Market Share Buy-Back - Appendix 3C

THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD

TOP ANNOUNCES ON-MARKET SHARE BUY-BACK

On-marketbuy-back program

Thorney Opportunities Ltd (TOP or Company) advises that it intends to conduct an on-market share buy-back during the period from 19 December 2019 to 18 December 2020 unless the maximum number of shares are bought back prior to this date or TOP decides to cease the buy-back. Directors and their associates have advised the Company that they do not intend to participate in the buy-back.

Capital structure

The maximum number of shares which the Company proposes to acquire under the on- market buy­ back is up to approximately 2 0 , 3 6 1 , 9 2 3 or up to 10% of the lowest number of ordinary shares on issue during the previous 12 months. Accordingly, the on-market buy- back will not require shareholder approval.

Commencement date

Under the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), the earliest date that the Company will be permitted to buyback any shares on market is 19 December 2019, being 14 days from the date the ASIC Form 281 is to be lodged (5 December 2019).

Objectives

As outlines in various shareholder updates, the TOP share price has consistently traded at a significant discount to its Net Tangible Assets (NTA) per share. Given the historical strong investment performance of TOP, the Board considers the discount of the share price to the NTA to be unacceptable. The Board anticipates the buy-back will be accretive to the NTA and represents a prudent capital management strategy. The Company proposes to fund the share buy-back from existing cash reserves. Notwithstanding funds to be expended for the buy- back, the TOP will still maintain considerable cash reserves and the Company will continue to focus and trade around i t s c o r e p o r t f o l i o a n d s e e k o u t n e w v a l u e o p p o r t u n i t i e s .

An Appendix 3C in respect of the on-marketbuy-back is attached.

