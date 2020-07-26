Log in
THRACE PLASTICS HOLDING AND COMMERCIAL S

(PLAT)
Thrace Plastics and Commercial S A : Announcement for the Purchase of Own Shares

07/26/2020 | 05:06pm EDT

July 20, 2020

Announcement for the Purchase of Own Shares


Thrace Plastics Co S.A purchased 3,000 own shares, on 20/07/2020 through the Athens Exchange Member Alpha Finance S.A. for an average price of € 1,9154 per share, of total value of € 5,746.23

Thrace Plastics Co S.A. in accordance with article 49 of Law 4548/2018, Regulation EU No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, it purchased 3,000 own shares, on 20/07/2020 through the Athens Exchange Member Alpha Finance S.A. for an average price of € 1,9154 per share, of total value of € 5,746.23, in execution of the relevant decision made by the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on March 19, 2019


Disclaimer

Thrace Plastics Co. SA published this content on 20 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2020 21:05:02 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 346 M 403 M 403 M
Net income 2020 11,0 M 12,8 M 12,8 M
Net Debt 2020 63,9 M 74,4 M 74,4 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,76x
Yield 2020 2,17%
Capitalization 80,4 M 93,5 M 93,5 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 1 611
Free-Float 37,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 1,84 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Konstantinos Stavros Chalioris Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Spyridon A. Ntakas Chief Financial Officer
Theodosios Antoniou Kolivas Executive Vice Chairman
Ioannis Georgiou Apostolakos Independent Non-Executive Director
Konstantinos Ioannis Gianniris Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THRACE PLASTICS HOLDING AND COMMERCIAL S.A.-7.77%93
TONGKUN GROUP CO., LTD.-5.27%3 739
JIANGSU EASTERN SHENGHONG CO., LTD.11.00%3 301
TEIJIN LIMITED-17.80%3 048
ECLAT TEXTILE CO., LTD.-19.11%3 035
XINFENGMING GROUP CO., LTD.-15.71%2 076
