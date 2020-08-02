Thrace Plastics and Commercial S A : Announcement for the Purchase of Own Shares

July 27, 2020
Announcement for the Purchase of Own Shares
Thrace Plastics Co S.A purchased 3,380 own shares, on 27/07/2020 through the Athens Exchange Member Alpha Finance S.A. for an average price of € 1,8515 per share, of total value of € 6,257.98
Thrace Plastics Co S.A. in accordance with article 49 of Law 4548/2018, Regulation EU No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, it purchased 3,380 own shares, on 27/07/2020 through the Athens Exchange Member Alpha Finance S.A. for an average price of € 1,8515 per share, of total value of € 6,257.98in execution of the relevant decision made by the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on March 19, 2019
