Thrace Plastics and Commercial S A : Commencement of Stock Repurchase Plan

June 26, 2020

Commencement of Stock Repurchase Plan

The Management of Societe Anonyme under the name 'THRACE PLASTICS HOLDINGS AND COMMERCIAL COMPANY SOCIETE ANONYME' and with the distinctive title 'THRACE PLASTICS CO S.A.' (hereinafter referred to as the 'Company'), pursuant to the resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders as of March 19, 2019 and of the Board of Directors as of June 26, 2020, announces the commencement of a Stock Repurchase Plan. Based on this plan, the Company may purchase, in accordance with the provisions of article 49 of Law 4548/2018, as in force, up to a maximum of 4,373,713 treasury shares, with a price range per share between 1.50 Euro (minimum) and 3.50 Euro (maximum) and with expiry date of the above Stock Repurchase Plan on March 19, 2021.

Purchases will be made in accordance with the applicable regulatory framework