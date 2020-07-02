Log in
Thrace Plastics Holding and Commercial S.A.

THRACE PLASTICS HOLDING AND COMMERCIAL S

(PLAT)
  Report
News 


Thrace Plastics and Commercial S A : Commencement of Stock Repurchase Plan

07/02/2020 | 05:29pm EDT

June 26, 2020

Commencement of Stock Repurchase Plan


The Management announces the commencement of a Stock Repurchase Plan

The Management of Societe Anonyme under the name 'THRACE PLASTICS HOLDINGS AND COMMERCIAL COMPANY SOCIETE ANONYME' and with the distinctive title 'THRACE PLASTICS CO S.A.' (hereinafter referred to as the 'Company'), pursuant to the resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders as of March 19, 2019 and of the Board of Directors as of June 26, 2020, announces the commencement of a Stock Repurchase Plan. Based on this plan, the Company may purchase, in accordance with the provisions of article 49 of Law 4548/2018, as in force, up to a maximum of 4,373,713 treasury shares, with a price range per share between 1.50 Euro (minimum) and 3.50 Euro (maximum) and with expiry date of the above Stock Repurchase Plan on March 19, 2021.

Purchases will be made in accordance with the applicable regulatory framework


Disclaimer

Thrace Plastics Co. SA published this content on 26 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2020 21:28:02 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 346 M 389 M 389 M
Net income 2020 11,0 M 12,4 M 12,4 M
Net Debt 2020 63,9 M 71,8 M 71,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 8,08x
Yield 2020 2,09%
Capitalization 83,8 M 94,2 M 94,1 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 1 611
Free-Float 37,9%
Chart THRACE PLASTICS HOLDING AND COMMERCIAL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Thrace Plastics Holding and Commercial S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THRACE PLASTICS HOLDING AN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 1,92 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Konstantinos Stavros Chalioris Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Spyridon A. Ntakas Chief Financial Officer
Theodosios Antoniou Kolivas Executive Vice Chairman
Ioannis Georgiou Apostolakos Independent Non-Executive Director
Konstantinos Ioannis Gianniris Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THRACE PLASTICS HOLDING AND COMMERCIAL S.A.-5.06%93
NANJI E-COMMERCE CO., LTD99.54%7 316
TONGKUN GROUP CO., LTD.-10.01%3 403
ECLAT TEXTILE CO., LTD.-14.89%3 171
JIANGSU EASTERN SHENGHONG CO., LTD.6.76%3 134
TEIJIN LIMITED-18.04%2 997
