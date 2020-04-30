Thrace Plastics and Commercial S A : Financial Calendar of Year 2020

April 24, 2020

Financial Calendar of Year 2020

In the context of providing correct, valid and timely information to investors, and in accordance with the articles 4.1.2 (par. 1, sect. b) and 4.1.3.15.2 of the Athens Exchange Regulation, as it is in effect today, the Company 'THRACE PLASTICS Co S.A.' (called as the 'Company' for abbreviation purposes hereinafter) announces the Financial Calendar for the year 2020:

· Announcement and release date of the Annual (Separate and Consolidated) Financial Statements of the year 2019 (1.1.2019 - 31.12.2019) which were compiled according to IAS / IFRS: Thursday, 30 April 2020 (prior to the trading session of Athens Exchange).

The above financial statements, the respective press release as well as analyst's presentation will be available after their announcement at the Company's website www.thracegroup.comas well as at the website of the Athens Exchange www.athexgroup.gr

· Annual briefing of Analysts and Institutional Investors about the Group's financial results for the year 2019 (01.01.2019 - 31.12.2019) through teleconference Friday,May 15, 2020. The details of the teleconference with the analysts and institutional investors will be announced at a later date. · Date of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders: Wednesday, 15 July 2020 · Ex-Dividend Date for the Dividend of Year 2019: Friday, 17 July 2020 · Record Date for the Dividend of Year 2019, Monday, 20 July 2020 · Payment Date for the Dividend of Year 2019, with the payment being made through a banking institution or via Hellenic Exchanges (EXAE): Thursday, 23 July 2020

More specific details regarding the above will be given with a new announcement of the Company at a later date.

The Company reserves the right to make changes with regard to the above-mentioned dates, provided that it timely informs the investor community via the amendment of the present release and in accordance with the provisions of the pertinent Regulation.