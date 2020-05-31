Log in
THRACE PLASTICS HOLDING AND COMMERCIAL S

(PLAT)
Thrace Plastics and Commercial S A : Release Date of Q1 2020 Financial Results

05/31/2020 | 05:11pm EDT

May 25, 2020

Release Date of Q1 2020 Financial Results


The company Thrace Plastics Co. S.A. hereby announces Interim Financial Statements for the 3m period ended 31-03-2020 as well as the relevant Press Release will be released on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 before the opening of the trading session

The company Thrace Plastics Co. S.A. hereby announces that Interim Financial Statements for the 3m period ended 31-03-2020 as well as the relevant Press Release will be released on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, before the opening of the trading session of the Athens Stock Exchange and will be available on the Company's website (www.thracegroup.com), as well as on the Athens Exchange website (www.athexgroup.gr)

Disclaimer

Thrace Plastics Co. SA published this content on 25 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2020 21:10:04 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 346 M 384 M 384 M
Net income 2020 11,0 M 12,2 M 12,2 M
Net Debt 2020 63,9 M 71,0 M 71,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,23x
Yield 2020 2,33%
Capitalization 75,0 M 83,3 M 83,3 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 1 611
Free-Float 37,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 1,71 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Konstantinos Stavros Chalioris Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Spyridon A. Ntakas Chief Financial Officer
Theodosios Antoniou Kolivas Executive Vice Chairman
Ioannis Georgiou Apostolakos Independent Non-Executive Director
Konstantinos Ioannis Gianniris Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THRACE PLASTICS HOLDING AND COMMERCIAL S.A.-14.09%83
NANJI E-COMMERCE CO., LTD72.78%6 439
TONGKUN GROUP CO., LTD.-18.35%3 169
TEIJIN LIMITED-13.74%3 144
JIANGSU EASTERN SHENGHONG CO., LTD.2.12%2 987
ECLAT TEXTILE CO., LTD.-23.33%2 824
