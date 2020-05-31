Thrace Plastics and Commercial S A : Release Date of Q1 2020 Financial Results

May 25, 2020
Release Date of Q1 2020 Financial Results
The company Thrace Plastics Co. S.A. hereby announces that Interim Financial Statements for the 3m period ended 31-03-2020 as well as the relevant Press Release will be released on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, before the opening of the trading session of the Athens Stock Exchange and will be available on the Company's website (www.thracegroup.com), as well as on the Athens Exchange website (www.athexgroup.gr)
