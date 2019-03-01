Thundelarra : Appendix 3X- Initial Director's Interest Notice - PF Bruce

Appendix 3X

THUNDELARRA LIMITED 74 950 465 654

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.1 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Philip Francis Bruce Date of appointment 1 March 2019

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract Professional Services Agreement: • Consulting fee of $1,100 per day

• One month termination notice

• No termination benefit

• Subject to shareholder approval the issue of 10,000,000 unquoted incentive options exercisable at $0.015 per option with an expiry date that is 3 years from the date of issue with various exercise prices and on specific vesting conditions as announced on 1 March 2019. Nature of interest Name of registered holder (if issued securities) No. and class of securities to which interest relates

