THUNDELARRA LTD

THUNDELARRA LTD

(THX)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/27
0.011 AUD   --.--%
Thundelarra : Appendix 3X- Initial Director's Interest Notice - PF Bruce

03/01/2019 | 03:14am EST

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.1

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity

ABN

THUNDELARRA LIMITED 74 950 465 654

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.1 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Philip Francis Bruce

Date of appointment

1 March 2019

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

Nil

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of interest

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Number & class of Securities

Nil

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3X Page 1

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Professional Services Agreement:

  • Consulting fee of $1,100 per day

  • One month termination notice

  • No termination benefit

  • Subject to shareholder approval the issue of 10,000,000 unquoted incentive options exercisable at $0.015 per option with an expiry date that is 3 years from the date of issue with various exercise prices and on specific vesting conditions as announced on 1 March 2019.

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

No. and class of securities to which interest relates

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3X Page 2

11/3/2002

Disclaimer

Thundelarra Limited published this content on 01 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2019 08:13:04 UTC
