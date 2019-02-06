Log in
Thundelarra : Appendix 3Y - Change of Director's Interest Notice

0
02/06/2019 | 08:50pm EST

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

ABN

THUNDELARRA LIMITED 085 782 994

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

RICK W CRABB

Date of last notice

20/11/2017

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

INDIRECT INTEREST

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Relevant interests arise by virtue of the power to control the voting rights attached to the securities of the entity.

Date of change

(1) 05/01/2019. (2) 06/01/2019.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held prior to change

Rick Wayne Crabb

Rick Crabb

Westessa Holdings Pty Ltd

Rick Wayne Crabb & Carol Jean Crabb

699,229 Ordinary fully paid shares

99,890 Quoted options expiring 28/02/2019, exercisable at $0.05 each.

1,062,350 Ordinary fully paid shares

151,765 Quoted options expiring 28/02/2019, exercisable at $0.05 each.

462,166 Ordinary fully paid shares

66,024 Quoted options expiring 28/02/2019, exercisable at $0.05 each.

1,261,647 Ordinary fully paid shares

180,236 Quoted options expiring 28/02/2019, exercisable at $0.05 each.

Class

(1) & (2) Fully paid ordinary shares

Number acquired

Westessa Holdings Pty Ltd

(1) & (2) 1,000,000

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

(1) & (2) $13,143.00

No. of securities held after change

Rick Wayne Crabb

Rick Crabb

Westessa Holdings Pty Ltd

Rick Wayne Crabb & Carol Jean Crabb

699,229 Ordinary fully paid shares

99,890 Quoted options expiring 28/02/2019, exercisable at $0.05 each.

1,062,350 Ordinary fully paid shares

151,765 Quoted options expiring 28/02/2019,

exercisable at $0.05 each.

1,462,166 Ordinary fully paid shares

66,024 Quoted options expiring 28/02/2019, exercisable at $0.05 each.

1,261,647 Ordinary fully paid shares

180,236 Quoted options expiring 28/02/2019, exercisable at $0.05 each.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

(1) & (2) On market trades

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Not applicable.

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

No

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

Not applicable.

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

Not applicable.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 4

01/01/2011

Disclaimer

Thundelarra Limited published this content on 07 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2019 01:49:00 UTC
