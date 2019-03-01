Thundelarra : Expiry of Directors and CEO Options

ASX/Media Announcement

1 March 2019

EXPIRY OF DIRECTORS & CEO OPTIONS

We wish to advise that 11,500,000 unquoted directors and CEO options exercisable at 6 cents each expired on 28 February 2019.

THUNDELARRA LIMITED ASX Code Quoted Shares: 646.1M THX Quoted Options 109.3M THXOB

