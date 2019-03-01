Thundelarra : Expiry of Directors and CEO Options

ASX/Media Announcement
1 March 2019
EXPIRY OF DIRECTORS & CEO OPTIONS
We wish to advise that 11,500,000 unquoted directors and CEO options exercisable at 6 cents each expired on 28 February 2019.
For further Information please contact:
Frank DeMarte
Thundelarra Limited Company Secretary +61 8 9389 6927
|
THUNDELARRA LIMITED
|
ASX Code
|
Quoted Shares:
|
646.1M
|
THX
|
Quoted Options
|
109.3M
|
THXOB
