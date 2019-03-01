Log in
Thundelarra : Expiry of Directors and CEO Options

03/01/2019 | 03:29am EST

ASX/Media Announcement

1 March 2019

EXPIRY OF DIRECTORS & CEO OPTIONS

We wish to advise that 11,500,000 unquoted directors and CEO options exercisable at 6 cents each expired on 28 February 2019.

For further Information please contact:

Frank DeMarte

Thundelarra Limited Company Secretary +61 8 9389 6927

THUNDELARRA LIMITED

ASX Code

Quoted Shares:

646.1M

THX

Quoted Options

109.3M

THXOB

Thundelarra Limited | ABN: 74 950 465 654 | Level 2, 47 Stirling Highway, Nedlands WA 6009 | PO Box 333, Nedlands, WA, 6909 | www.thundelarra.com.au | info@thundelarra.com.au | Tel: +61 8 9389 6927 |

Disclaimer

Thundelarra Limited published this content on 01 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2019 08:28:08 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Antony L. Lofthouse Chief Executive Officer
Philip George Crabb Non-Executive Chairman
Frank DeMarte CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Malcolm Roger Joseph Randall Independent Non-Executive Director
Rick Wayne Crabb Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THUNDELARRA LTD-15.38%5
BHP GROUP LTD10.08%130 205
BHP GROUP PLC5.72%130 205
RIO TINTO16.25%99 634
RIO TINTO LIMITED21.22%99 634
ANGLO AMERICAN14.63%37 789
