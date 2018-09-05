Log in
THUNDELARRA LTD (THX)
End-of-day quote  - 09/04
0.015 AUD   +25.00%
Thundelarra : Expiry of Employee Options

09/05/2018 | 04:22am CEST

ASX/Media Announcement

5 September 2018

EXPIRY OF EMPLOYEE OPTIONS

We wish to advise that 3,150,000 unquoted employee options exercisable at 8 cents each expired on 4 September 2018.

For further Information please contact:

Frank DeMarte

Thundelarra Limited Company Secretary +61 8 9389 6927

THUNDELARRA LIMITED

ASX Code

Quoted Shares:

635.1M

THX

Quoted Options

109.3M

THXOB

Thundelarra Limited | ABN: 74 950 465 654 | Level 2, 47 Stirling Highway, Nedlands WA 6009 | PO Box 333, Nedlands, WA, 6909 | www.thundelarra.com.au | info@thundelarra.com.au | Tel: +61 8 9389 6927 |

Disclaimer

Thundelarra Limited published this content on 05 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2018 02:21:04 UTC
