Thundelarra : Expiry of Employee Options

ASX/Media Announcement
5 September 2018
EXPIRY OF EMPLOYEE OPTIONS
We wish to advise that 3,150,000 unquoted employee options exercisable at 8 cents each expired on 4 September 2018.
For further Information please contact:
Frank DeMarte
Thundelarra Limited Company Secretary +61 8 9389 6927
|
THUNDELARRA LIMITED
|
ASX Code
|
Quoted Shares:
|
635.1M
|
THX
|
Quoted Options
|
109.3M
|
THXOB
