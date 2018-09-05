Thundelarra : Expiry of Employee Options

ASX/Media Announcement

5 September 2018

EXPIRY OF EMPLOYEE OPTIONS

We wish to advise that 3,150,000 unquoted employee options exercisable at 8 cents each expired on 4 September 2018.

For further Information please contact:

Frank DeMarte

Thundelarra Limited Company Secretary +61 8 9389 6927

THUNDELARRA LIMITED ASX Code Quoted Shares: 635.1M THX Quoted Options 109.3M THXOB

