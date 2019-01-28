Thunderbird Entertainment's Jennifer Twiner McCarron to Present at Cantech Investment Conference

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2019) - Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (TSXV: TBRD) ("Thunderbird" or the "Company"), a global multiplatform entertainment company, is pleased to announce that its Chief Executive Officer, Jennifer Twiner McCarron, will present at the Cantech Investment Conference on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. The Conference will take place at the Metro Toronto Convention Center, located at 255 Front Street, West. Twiner McCarron will present on the TSX main stage at 10:45 a.m., Eastern Standard Time.

The Cantech Investment Conference attracts the interest of investors, funds and media from both sides of the border, and brings them to meet with Canada's leading innovation entrepreneurs.

Twiner McCarron will be joined by one of Thunderbird's Board of Directors, Brian Paes-Braga, who is also a partner and the managing director at Fiore Group, a leading merchant bank which builds, invests, finances and advises firms in the natural resource, technology, food and beverage and entertainment sectors. The two will discuss the shifting media landscape, exploding need for content, and opportunities this confluence creates for content producers like Thunderbird. A broadcast of the presentation will be available on the Thunderbird Website at www.thunderbird.tv within a few days of the event.

Thunderbird invites attendees to visit them at Booth #217, and Twiner McCarron will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with attendees on January 29-30, 2019.

About Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group is a Vancouver-based global multiplatform entertainment company with offices in Vancouver, Los Angeles, Toronto, Ottawa and London. Thunderbird creates award-winning scripted, unscripted and animated programming for the world's leading digital platforms, as well as Canadian and International broadcasters. Thunderbird's vision is to produce high quality, socially responsible content that makes the world a better place. The Company develops, produces and distributes animated, factual and scripted content through its various divisions, including Atomic Cartoons, Great Pacific Television, Thunderbird Productions and Thunderbird Releasing Limited.

