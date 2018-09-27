Thyssenkrupp : Plans to Split into Two Companies--Update

By Ruth Bender and Nathan Allen

BERLIN -- German steel conglomerate Thyssenkrupp AG is planning to split into two listed companies, the company said Thursday, taking a drastic strategic move following months of pressure from activist shareholders to improve profits and find a simpler structure.

Thyssenkrupp said the split would take place in the form of a spinoff, with two companies equal in size -- one comprising the company's materials operations and the other the group's capital goods businesses, which include the elevator and automotive components segments. Both companies will be listed and keep the name Thyssenkrupp.

"The management board is convinced that this new structure will allow the businesses to develop better and concentrate on their strengths," Thyssenkrupp said in a statement.

The company said it would propose the split to its supervisory board in a meeting Sunday. If the board approves, the split is still subject to shareholder approval.

Shares jumped 18% on the news, bringing relief to investors after months of turmoil at the German industrial icon, which has seen its share price plunge.

"This could be a decisive turning point," said Marc Gabriel, an analyst from Bankhaus Lampe.

The move marks a victory for activist shareholders, who had pushed for an overhaul. They criticized Thyssenkrupp's conglomerate structure for being inefficient, too costly and too bureaucratic.

"This strategic decision is an important step to tackle the underperformance of the past," said Lars Förberg, co-founder of Swedish activist investor Cevian Capital AB, which holds roughly 18% in Thyssenkrupp. "This will reduce complexity, promote entrepreneurial freedom and agility, and enhance the ability of the ThyssenKrupp's businesses to realize their potential.

Hedge fund Elliott Management Corp., which holds roughly 3%, declined to comment.

The split however also shows Thyssenkrupp's efforts to find a solution that would allow the group to stay independent, in two future companies. The conglomerate for years faced calls from some shareholders to break-up its disparate array of activities, including calls to shed its historic steel-producing operations, whose profitability has been lower than the units that make elevators and warships.

The Krupp foundation, which for decades was the steering force behind Thyssenkrupp as its top shareholder currently holding 21%, said it wasn't opposed to the plan.

(More to Come)

Write to Ruth Bender at Ruth.Bender@wsj.com