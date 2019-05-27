Log in
THYSSENKRUPP

(TKA)
Thyssenkrupp : Steel Boss in Exit Talks

05/27/2019 | 01:06pm EDT

By Cristina Roca

Thyssenkrupp said Monday that talks are being held to end the contract of Andreas J. Goss, who heads its steel division.

The German company said that, following its failed plan to merge its steel business with that of Tata Steel, "the task now is to make Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe fit for the future."

"Talks are currently underway with Mr. Goss to terminate his contract. These talks are not over yet. Results are subject to the approval of the responsible committees," Thyssenkrupp said.

Thyssenkrupp, which makes steel, elevators and auto components, said earlier this month that it expected the European Commission to block its proposed merger with Tata Steel, and dropped plans to split itself into two separate companies. Its new plan involves spinning off and listing its elevator unit, it said earlier this month.

Write to Cristina Roca at cristina.roca@dowjones.com; @_cristinaroca

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TATA STEEL 5.87% 512.55 End-of-day quote.-7.08%
THYSSENKRUPP 0.92% 12.06 Delayed Quote.-20.23%
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 37 838 M
EBIT 2019 1 057 M
Net income 2019 512 M
Debt 2019 4 918 M
Yield 2019 1,37%
P/E ratio 2019 18,80
P/E ratio 2020 8,50
EV / Sales 2019 0,33x
EV / Sales 2020 0,31x
Capitalization 7 439 M
Chart THYSSENKRUPP
Duration : Period :
thyssenKrupp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THYSSENKRUPP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 15,9 €
Spread / Average Target 33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Guido Kerkhoff Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Martina Merz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Martin Holz Chief Information Officer
Bernhard Pellens Member-Supervisory Board
Wilhelm Segerath Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THYSSENKRUPP-20.23%8 333
POSCO--.--%16 851
ARCELORMITTAL-22.04%16 157
NIPPON STEEL CORP0.08%16 116
NUCOR-1.25%15 593
NOVOLIPETSK STEEL PAO--.--%15 258
