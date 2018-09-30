Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  ThyssenKrupp    TKA   DE0007500001

THYSSENKRUPP (TKA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Thyssenkrupp : board backs business split, confirms Kerkhoff as CEO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2018 | 04:40pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: ThyssenKrupp CFO Guido Kerkhoff pose before the company's annual shareholders meeting in Bochum

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp said on Sunday that its supervisory board had unanimously approved plans to split the conglomerate in two, paving the way for the group's largest restructuring in decades.

Approval for the move, first announced on Thursday, was widely expected after the company's two largest shareholders - the Alfried Krupp von Bohlen und Halbach foundation and Cevian - and labour representatives expressed their support.

In addition, Guido Kerkhoff was appointed CEO on a five-year contract, confirming him in a role he had been filling on an acting basis, Thyssenkrupp said.

Bernhard Pellens, a business school professor, was named as the group's new supervisory board chairman.

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on THYSSENKRUPP
04:40pTHYSSENKRUPP : board backs business split, confirms Kerkhoff as CEO
RE
04:32pTHYSSENKRUPP : paves the way for new strategic set-up
PU
09/28Split marks only first step in Thyssenkrupp renewal
RE
09/28THYSSENKRUPP : Feeling the Heat, Germany's Thyssenkrupp to Split in Two
DJ
09/27THYSSENKRUPP : Plans to Split into Two Companies--3rd Update
DJ
09/27THYSSENKRUPP : Plans to Split into Two Companies--2nd Update
DJ
09/27THYSSENKRUPP : Plans to Split into Two Companies--Update
DJ
09/27THYSSENKRUPP : Plans to Split into Two Companies
DJ
09/27TATA STEEL : Factbox - Thyssenkrupp breaks into two pieces
RE
09/27Thyssenkrupp gives in to shareholder pressure to split in two
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/27Thyssenkrupp to split into two companies, succumbing to activist pressure 
09/20Thyssenkrupp to continue JV with Tata Steel, interim CEO says 
08/25STOCKS TO WATCH : Tesla Twist And Retail Rally 
08/16HORIBA Europe To Acquire FuelCon For EV Test Equipment 
08/09ThyssenKrupp AG reports Q3 results 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 41 471 M
EBIT 2018 1 756 M
Net income 2018 784 M
Debt 2018 5 309 M
Yield 2018 0,85%
P/E ratio 2018 18,38
P/E ratio 2019 14,00
EV / Sales 2018 0,46x
EV / Sales 2019 0,47x
Capitalization 13 733 M
Chart THYSSENKRUPP
Duration : Period :
thyssenKrupp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THYSSENKRUPP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 27,2 €
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Guido Kerkhoff Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Martin Holz Chief Information Officer
Bernhard Pellens Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Wilhelm Segerath Member-Supervisory Board
Susanne Herberger Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THYSSENKRUPP-10.22%15 930
ARCELORMITTAL0.76%31 876
POSCO--.--%23 135
NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORP-18.41%20 093
NUCOR-0.20%19 952
NOVOLIPETSK STEEL PAO--.--%16 254
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.