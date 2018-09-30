Thyssenkrupp : board backs business split, confirms Kerkhoff as CEO

Approval for the move, first announced on Thursday, was widely expected after the company's two largest shareholders - the Alfried Krupp von Bohlen und Halbach foundation and Cevian - and labour representatives expressed their support.

In addition, Guido Kerkhoff was appointed CEO on a five-year contract, confirming him in a role he had been filling on an acting basis, Thyssenkrupp said.

Bernhard Pellens, a business school professor, was named as the group's new supervisory board chairman.

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Christoph Steitz)