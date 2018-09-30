Log in
THYSSENKRUPP
Thyssenkrupp : board backs split, confirms Kerkhoff as CEO

09/30/2018 | 04:50pm CEST
A logo of ThyssenKrupp AG is pictured outside their headquarters in Essen

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp said on Sunday that its supervisory board had unanimously approved plans to split the conglomerate in two, paving the way for the group's largest restructuring in decades.

Approval for the move, first announced on Thursday, was widely expected after the company's two largest shareholders - the Alfried Krupp von Bohlen und Halbach foundation and Cevian - and labor representatives expressed their support.

In addition, Guido Kerkhoff was appointed CEO on a five-year contract, confirming him in a role he had been filling on an acting basis, Thyssenkrupp said.

"Our solution is responsible and equally serves the interests of employees, customers and shareholders. We will now decisively start implementation," Kerkhoff said in a statement.

Bernhard Pellens, a business school professor, was named as the group's new supervisory board chairman.

Under the planned new structure, Thyssenkrupp will spin off its capital goods business - elevators, car parts and plant engineering - into a separate listed entity called Thyssenkrupp Industrials.

Materials trading, shipbuilding and the group's 50 percent stake in a planned joint steel venture with Tata Steel will remain part of Thyssenkrupp, which will be renamed Thyssenkrupp Materials.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Douglas Busvine and Jane Merriman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TATA STEEL -4.90% 579.8 End-of-day quote.-10.69%
THYSSENKRUPP -1.45% 21.74 Delayed Quote.-10.22%
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 41 471 M
EBIT 2018 1 756 M
Net income 2018 784 M
Debt 2018 5 309 M
Yield 2018 0,85%
P/E ratio 2018 18,38
P/E ratio 2019 14,00
EV / Sales 2018 0,46x
EV / Sales 2019 0,47x
Capitalization 13 733 M
Chart THYSSENKRUPP
Duration : Period :
thyssenKrupp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THYSSENKRUPP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 27,2 €
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Guido Kerkhoff Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Martin Holz Chief Information Officer
Bernhard Pellens Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Wilhelm Segerath Member-Supervisory Board
Susanne Herberger Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THYSSENKRUPP-10.22%15 930
ARCELORMITTAL0.76%31 876
POSCO--.--%23 135
NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORP-18.41%20 093
NUCOR-0.20%19 952
NOVOLIPETSK STEEL PAO--.--%16 254
