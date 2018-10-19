Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  ThyssenKrupp    TKA   DE0007500001

THYSSENKRUPP (TKA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Thyssenkrupp : declares force majeure on low Rhine water levels

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/19/2018 | 05:26pm CEST
A couple walks through the dried out river bed of the Rhine near Bacharach

DUESSELDORF, Germany (Reuters) - German industrial conglomerate Thyssenkrupp has declared force majeure as the Rhine's extremely low water levels are disrupting the delivery of raw materials to its Duisburg plant, the company said on Friday.

"Output will be scaled back accordingly," it said in a statement, adding that consequences were being assessed.

Water levels on the Rhine River fell to a record low this week amid a severe drought and were forecast to fall even further, hampering oil product barge trading in northwest Europe.

Chemicals company BASF, whose main plant in Germany is located further up the Rhine river at Ludwigshafen, said its production was also being impacted.

A spokesman for the group said supply issues were affecting the manufacture of four softening agents and three acrylates but said it was too soon to assess the financial impact.

Shallow water on the Rhine in Germany means freight vessels cannot sail fully loaded.

(Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff and Matthias Inverardi; writing by Thomas Seythal and Maria Sheahan; editing by Louise Heavens)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BASF -0.65% 67.79 Delayed Quote.-24.60%
THYSSENKRUPP -3.57% 19.42 Delayed Quote.-17.47%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on THYSSENKRUPP
05:26pTHYSSENKRUPP : declares force majeure on low Rhine water levels
RE
02:27pEUROPEAN PRESS ROUNDUP : Commerzbank Revamps Its Bonus System, France Investigat..
DJ
10:40aCORRECTION OF A RELEASE FROM 15.10.2 : 25 CET/CEST - thyssenkrupp AG: Release ac..
EQ
10/18Thyssenkrupp sees stair lift sales doubling to $1.2 billion
RE
10/18THYSSENKRUPP : Elevator rolls out HoloLinc - world’s first Industry 4.0 so..
PU
10/15THYSSENKRUPP AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ge..
EQ
10/15THYSSENKRUPP AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ge..
EQ
10/10THYSSENKRUPP AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ge..
EQ
10/05THYSSENKRUPP AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ge..
EQ
10/04Thyssenkrupp's 30 percent Industrials stake may pave way for M&A - union
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/04Thyssenkrupp to hold sizeable minority stake in spinoff, labor rep says 
10/01Thyssenkrupp CEO defends split amid skepticism 
09/27Thyssenkrupp to split into two companies, succumbing to activist pressure 
09/20Thyssenkrupp to continue JV with Tata Steel, interim CEO says 
08/25STOCKS TO WATCH : Tesla Twist And Retail Rally 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 41 453 M
EBIT 2018 1 741 M
Net income 2018 772 M
Debt 2018 5 353 M
Yield 2018 0,93%
P/E ratio 2018 18,55
P/E ratio 2019 13,22
EV / Sales 2018 0,43x
EV / Sales 2019 0,45x
Capitalization 12 544 M
Chart THYSSENKRUPP
Duration : Period :
thyssenKrupp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THYSSENKRUPP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 26,7 €
Spread / Average Target 33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Guido Kerkhoff Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Bernhard Pellens Chairman
Martin Holz Chief Information Officer
Wilhelm Segerath Member-Supervisory Board
Susanne Herberger Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THYSSENKRUPP-17.47%14 381
ARCELORMITTAL-9.50%29 060
POSCO--.--%20 324
NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORP-25.22%18 610
NUCOR-4.36%18 443
NOVOLIPETSK STEEL PAO--.--%15 122
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.