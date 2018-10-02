Thyssenkrupp : might exit German benchmark index after split - WAZ

Log in
10/02/2018 | 08:36am CEST
FILE PHOTO: A logo of ThyssenKrupp AG is pictured outside their headquarters in Essen

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Shares in Thyssenkrupp might drop out of Germany's blue-chip DAX index <.GDAXI> following a planned corporate split announced last week, its chief executive told a paper.

"The DAX is not an end in itself," Guido Kerkhoff told Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung (WAZ), according to its Tuesday edition. "We are building two strong companies that will be better able to develop than Thyssenkrupp in its current form."

Last week Thyssenkrupp said it would spin off its elevators, car parts and plant engineering units into a separate listed entity named Thyssenkrupp Industrials, while keeping steel and materials-related activities.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, editing by Louise Heavens)
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 41 471 M
EBIT 2018 1 756 M
Net income 2018 784 M
Debt 2018 5 309 M
Yield 2018 0,90%
P/E ratio 2018 17,30
P/E ratio 2019 13,17
EV / Sales 2018 0,44x
EV / Sales 2019 0,45x
Capitalization 12 924 M
Chart THYSSENKRUPP
Duration : Period :
thyssenKrupp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THYSSENKRUPP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 27,2 €
Spread / Average Target 31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Guido Kerkhoff Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Martin Holz Chief Information Officer
Bernhard Pellens Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Wilhelm Segerath Member-Supervisory Board
Susanne Herberger Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THYSSENKRUPP-14.27%14 931
ARCELORMITTAL-1.16%31 876
POSCO--.--%23 135
NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORP-18.58%20 093
NUCOR1.13%19 952
NOVOLIPETSK STEEL PAO--.--%16 254
