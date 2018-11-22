Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweetsMarketScreener Strategies

thyssenkrupp AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

11/22/2018 | 10:25am CET


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

22.11.2018 / 10:21
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Guido
Last name(s): Kerkhoff

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
thyssenkrupp AG

b) LEI
549300UDG16DOYUPR330 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007500001

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
16.30 EUR 301550.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
16.30 EUR 301550.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-11-22; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


22.11.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: thyssenkrupp AG
thyssenkrupp Allee 1
45143 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.thyssenkrupp.com

Weitere Informationen im Internet unter Investor Relations: Anleihen / Creditor Relations Further information can be found on our website under Investor Relations: Bonds / Creditor Relations
 
End of News DGAP News Service

46589  22.11.2018 


© EQS 2018
