THYSSENKRUPP

(TKA)
thyssenkrupp AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

05/28/2019 | 05:00am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

28.05.2019 / 10:57
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Oliver
Last name(s): Burkhard

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
thyssenkrupp AG

b) LEI
549300UDG16DOYUPR330 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007500001

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
12.1153962 EUR 100921.2503 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
12.1153962 EUR 100921.2503 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-05-27; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT


28.05.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: thyssenkrupp AG
thyssenkrupp Allee 1
45143 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.thyssenkrupp.com

Weitere Informationen im Internet unter Investor Relations Further information can be found on our website under Investor Relations
 
End of News DGAP News Service

51429  28.05.2019 


© EQS 2019
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 38 105 M
EBIT 2019 1 057 M
Net income 2019 512 M
Debt 2019 4 918 M
Yield 2019 1,35%
P/E ratio 2019 19,56
P/E ratio 2020 8,58
EV / Sales 2019 0,33x
EV / Sales 2020 0,31x
Capitalization 7 508 M
Technical analysis trends THYSSENKRUPP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 15,9 €
Spread / Average Target 32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Guido Kerkhoff Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Martina Merz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Martin Holz Chief Information Officer
Bernhard Pellens Member-Supervisory Board
Wilhelm Segerath Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THYSSENKRUPP-19.49%8 397
POSCO--.--%16 851
ARCELORMITTAL-21.48%16 157
NIPPON STEEL CORP0.38%16 116
NUCOR-1.25%15 593
NOVOLIPETSK STEEL PAO--.--%15 258
