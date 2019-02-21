thyssenkrupp : delivers biggest ever Sweden contract at iconic Urban Escape project, in Stockholm

thyssenkrupp Elevator ensures mobility at fashionable new city block, Urban Escape, in Stockholm and thus contributes to making urban transportation more efficient, comfortable and secure. The highly-anticipated site marks the biggest ever contract for thyssenkrupp Elevator in Sweden. Work commenced in 2015, all elevators were installed last month and tenants are welcome to move in from March onwards.

Urban Escape comprises five buildings, four streets and two squares, and has been carefully designed to provide a dynamic and exciting place for up to 8000 people to live, work and play beside the daily visitors of the mall in the ground floor. The site is set to become one of Stockholm's go-to social destinations, offering restaurants, bars and hotels right in the city centre. Global brands reported to be taking up space there include the music streaming service Spotify, Microsoft, Victoria's Secret store and the famous shared office space, WeWork.

thyssenkrupp Elevator began work on the first phase of the site back in 2015, installing 28 elevators, six escalators and six platform lifts by 2017. The second phase of the project comprises an additional 25 elevators, nine platform lifts and 21 escalators. Many of the services will be maintained by thyssenkrupp staff in the future.

The thyssenkrupp team worked in close collaboration with the subcontracted fittings company to deliver against the tight timelines and navigate customers moving in at different points of construction. For example, in the TAK restaurant and roof bar, three different constructors were working on site at the same time. Another challenge was the fact that the project was in the middle of the busy city and the shopping mall was open to the public throughout the project construction period.

Peter Walker, CEO of thyssenkrupp Elevator, comments: 'Sweden's Urban Escape project is of huge importance to our business, not only because it is the largest ever contract we've had in the country, but also because it is such an iconic project and location. We are driven by our commitment to improve city mobility and efficiency, and we are proud that we could contribute our expertise in these areas to this exciting new city block.'

Janne Piiroinen, Managing Director of thyssenkrupp Elevator Sverige, pointing out: The successful completion of the Urban Escape project is a remarkable milestone for us. I'm personally very pleased how hard our local team has worked and managed to deliver quality products to our customers with this challenging project.

Niklas Haglund, CEO Urban Escape Project at AMF Fastigheter, says: 'This project is creating a brand new city block in Stockholm and it was absolutely essential that we worked with the very best partners to make it a reality. thyssenkrupp Elevator was a natural choice for us, due to its excellent reputation for delivering complex projects in a reliable and punctual manner. The quality of their products and services is really impressive and we're pleased they could support us on this prestigious site.'

images of our elevators at Urban Escape can be found here (photo credit: thyssenkrupp Elevator).

