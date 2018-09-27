thyssenkrupp : exceeds its integration targets

'we.help' project: 150 additional apprenticeship places for refugees

400 internships instead of 230

First apprentices have been given permanent contracts

Phased entry to working world has proven successful

In the past three years thyssenkrupp has created 150 additional apprenticeship places and more than 400 internships for refugees, exceeding the high targets it had set itself. As a founding member of the 'Wir zusammen (we together)' integration initiative launched by German industry in 2015 thyssenkrupp committed to provide 230 internships. 'We believe it is important to offer refugees a perspective for the future rather than keeping them dependent and out of work. That's a joint task, and work plays an important part in it,' says Oliver Burkhard, CHRO and Labor Director of thyssenkrupp AG. 'The diversity of our new colleagues, their experience and their skills are a valuable addition to our company.' The first apprentices have now completed their training and have been given permanent contracts at thyssenkrupp. Initiative manager Marlies Peine emphasizes: 'We can put these figures in context. thyssenkrupp is making an outstanding contribution to the integration of refugees.'

The aim of our 'we.help' project is to help all apprentices complete their training successfully and give all interns a good insight into working life. 55 of the internships serve to provide introductory training, while 'we.help' also offers tailored German tuition, a mentoring program, intensive support by and targeted training for the trainers at thyssenkrupp. 'The great personal commitment of the trainers is key to the success of we.help,' says project manager Dr. Sabrina Munsch.