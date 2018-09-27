Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  ThyssenKrupp    TKA   DE0007500001

THYSSENKRUPP (TKA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

thyssenkrupp : exceeds its integration targets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2018 | 10:37am CEST
  • 'we.help' project: 150 additional apprenticeship places for refugees
  • 400 internships instead of 230
  • First apprentices have been given permanent contracts
  • Phased entry to working world has proven successful

In the past three years thyssenkrupp has created 150 additional apprenticeship places and more than 400 internships for refugees, exceeding the high targets it had set itself. As a founding member of the 'Wir zusammen (we together)' integration initiative launched by German industry in 2015 thyssenkrupp committed to provide 230 internships. 'We believe it is important to offer refugees a perspective for the future rather than keeping them dependent and out of work. That's a joint task, and work plays an important part in it,' says Oliver Burkhard, CHRO and Labor Director of thyssenkrupp AG. 'The diversity of our new colleagues, their experience and their skills are a valuable addition to our company.' The first apprentices have now completed their training and have been given permanent contracts at thyssenkrupp. Initiative manager Marlies Peine emphasizes: 'We can put these figures in context. thyssenkrupp is making an outstanding contribution to the integration of refugees.'

The aim of our 'we.help' project is to help all apprentices complete their training successfully and give all interns a good insight into working life. 55 of the internships serve to provide introductory training, while 'we.help' also offers tailored German tuition, a mentoring program, intensive support by and targeted training for the trainers at thyssenkrupp. 'The great personal commitment of the trainers is key to the success of we.help,' says project manager Dr. Sabrina Munsch.

Disclaimer

ThyssenKrupp AG published this content on 27 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2018 08:36:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on THYSSENKRUPP
10:37aTHYSSENKRUPP : exceeds its integration targets
PU
09/26EU regulators to rule on Thyssenkrupp, Tata Steel venture by Oct. 30
RE
09/24THYSSENKRUPP AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ge..
EQ
09/24THYSSENKRUPP AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ge..
EQ
09/24THE NEXT MEGA PROJECT : thyssenkrupp confirmed as official vertical transportati..
PU
09/20THYSSENKRUPP : Patent Issued for Elimination Of Ammonia And Lower Alkanes And/Or..
AQ
09/20THYSSENKRUPP : Patent Issued for Steep-Angle Conveying Installation For Open-Cas..
AQ
09/20TATA STEEL : Thyssenkrupp to keep on implementing steel JV with Tata - CEO
RE
09/20TURNING GREENHOUSE GASES INTO VALUAB : thyssenkrupp starts production
PU
09/18Thyssenkrupp overhaul must protect worker interests - labour boss
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/20Thyssenkrupp to continue JV with Tata Steel, interim CEO says 
08/25STOCKS TO WATCH : Tesla Twist And Retail Rally 
08/16HORIBA Europe To Acquire FuelCon For EV Test Equipment 
08/09ThyssenKrupp AG reports Q3 results 
07/16Thyssenkrupp chairman quits as leadership turmoil continues 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 41 471 M
EBIT 2018 1 756 M
Net income 2018 795 M
Debt 2018 5 309 M
Yield 2018 0,91%
P/E ratio 2018 17,11
P/E ratio 2019 13,03
EV / Sales 2018 0,44x
EV / Sales 2019 0,45x
Capitalization 12 787 M
Chart THYSSENKRUPP
Duration : Period :
thyssenKrupp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THYSSENKRUPP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 27,2 €
Spread / Average Target 32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Guido Kerkhoff Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Martin Holz Chief Information Officer
Bernhard Pellens Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Wilhelm Segerath Member-Supervisory Board
Susanne Herberger Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THYSSENKRUPP-17.12%14 965
ARCELORMITTAL2.21%33 267
POSCO--.--%23 898
NUCOR-0.46%20 455
NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORP-18.82%20 392
NOVOLIPETSK STEEL PAO--.--%16 164
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.