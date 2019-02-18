Log in
thyssenkrupp : successfully issues bond with a volume of 1.5 billion Euro

02/18/2019 | 01:13pm EST

Ad Hoc Releases, Company News, Capital market-relevant press releases, 2019-02-18, 06:00 PM

thyssenkrupp AG today successfully issued a 1.5 billion Euro bond under the company's 10 billion Euro Debt Issuance Programme. Joint bookrunners are Banca IMI, BayernLB, BNP Paribas, Citi, Deutsche Bank and Unicredit. The bond, which was issued with a maturity of 5 years, carries a coupon of 2.875 percent p.a. at an issue price of 99.748 percent.

With the bond issue, which attracted great interest from investors, thyssenkrupp took advantage of the favorable market environment and extended the maturity profile of its financial debt. The 1.25 billion Euro bond maturing in October 2019 was thus refinanced ahead of schedule.

The bond has a minimum denomination of 1,000 Euro and is therefore eligible to be bought at the stock exchange by retail investors - presumably starting on 20 February 2019.

Disclaimer

ThyssenKrupp AG published this content on 18 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2019 18:12:01 UTC
