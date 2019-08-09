Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  ThyssenKrupp AG    TKA   DE0007500001

THYSSENKRUPP AG

(TKA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

German Industrial Firm Thyssenkrupp Posts Loss, Cuts Outlook -- WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/09/2019 | 02:48am EDT

By Ruth Bender

German steel-to-elevators group Thyssenkrupp AG on Thursday lowered its full-year earnings target as price pressure in steel, slowing demand in the automotive sector and higher raw-material costs dragged down profits in the latest quarter.

Thyssenkrupp's warning is the latest example of a German export-reliant industrial group suffering from a worsening economy weighed down by global trade frictions. Siemens AG last week warned that a weakening global economic environment was dragging down its key industrial businesses, while chemicals maker BASF SE in July slashed its profit forecasts citing the ongoing Chinese-U.S. trade frictions and sluggish demand in the auto market.

For Thyssenkrupp, the warning comes at a delicate time as the company has for months been trying to come up with a plan to reinvent itself as a more profitable organization.

Under pressure from activist investors, the group, which makes steel, elevators and auto components, abandoned in May a previous plan to split the company into two separately-listed units. Now it is working on a plan to list its lucrative elevators business and is cutting costs drastically to improve its performance.

Additionally, Thyssenkrupp said Thursday that it placed under review three industrial business operations that it currently sees as uncompetitive and where market conditions are particularly tough: springs and stabilizers, which makes chassis components for auto component makers, system engineering, which makes production lines for auto companies, and heavy plate, part of the steels business.

Thyssenkrupp said these three businesses contribute 4% of the group's revenue but burn a lot of cash, accounting for a quarter of the company's expected negative cash flow this year.

While the company has been trying to overhaul itself, results have disappointed again and again. Last year, Thyssenkrupp issued two profit warnings.

When announcing the new strategic plan in May this year, Thyssenkrupp already warned of a net loss for the full year after integrating its steel division back into forecasts when it abandoned the split and a planned European joint venture with India's Tata Steel (500470.BY).

In the quarter to the end of June, Thyssenkrupp posted a net loss of 94 million euros ($105.3 million), a slight improvement on the EUR131 million posted the same quarter last year, while adjusted earnings before interest, a key number looked at by analysts, fell 32% to EUR226 million. Sales were flat at EUR10.78 billion.

Chief Executive Guido Kerkhoff said the group's performance so far this year was "not satisfying", but said that was why its plan was exactly the right one. For the full financial year Thyssenkrupp now expects adjusted EBIT to reach around EUR800 million, compared with a previous forecast of between EUR1.1 billion and EUR1.2 billion.

Write to Ruth Bender at ruth.bender@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BASF SE 3.01% 58.49 Delayed Quote.-3.16%
SIEMENS AG 1.25% 90.48 Delayed Quote.-7.09%
TATA STEEL -3.80% 367.4 End-of-day quote.-29.49%
THYSSENKRUPP AG 4.33% 10.965 Delayed Quote.-26.80%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on THYSSENKRUPP AG
02:48aGerman Industrial Firm Thyssenkrupp Posts Loss, Cuts Outlook -- WSJ
DJ
08/08Materials up After Chinese Data -- Materials Roundup
DJ
08/08Thyssenkrupp CEO warms up to elevator unit sale after profit warning
RE
08/08THYSSENKRUPP : to Challenge EU Decision to Block Tata Steel Merger
DJ
08/08NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/08NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/08EUROPE : European shares bounce on China respite
RE
08/08THYSSENKRUPP : supervisory board continues to support strategy - CEO
RE
08/08NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/08THYSSENKRUPP : Lowers Fiscal Year Guidance as Headwinds Drag Earnings
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 39 435 M
EBIT 2019 850 M
Net income 2019 113 M
Debt 2019 3 715 M
Yield 2019 1,37%
P/E ratio 2019 36,0x
P/E ratio 2020 10,2x
EV / Sales2019 0,27x
EV / Sales2020 0,27x
Capitalization 6 826 M
Chart THYSSENKRUPP AG
Duration : Period :
thyssenKrupp AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THYSSENKRUPP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 14,34  €
Last Close Price 10,95  €
Spread / Highest target 82,6%
Spread / Average Target 30,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Guido Kerkhoff Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Martina Merz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Martin Holz Chief Information Officer
Bernhard Pellens Member-Supervisory Board
Wilhelm Segerath Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THYSSENKRUPP AG-26.80%7 653
NUCOR0.69%15 537
ARCELORMITTAL-28.42%14 094
POSCO--.--%13 511
NIPPON STEEL CORP-17.95%13 271
NOVOLIPETSK STEEL PAO-2.54%13 245
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group