THYSSENKRUPP AG

Outside bidders keen on Thyssenkrupp elevator assets: RAG CFO

06/04/2020 | 04:45am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of German steelmaker ThyssenKrupp AG is seen on an escalator at Frankfurt's main railways station in Frankfurt

A consortium that agreed to buy Thyssenkrupp's elevator division for 17.2 billion euros ($19.25 billion) earlier this year is getting regular requests to sell parts of the business, one of the co-investors said.

"Currently this is not the aim of the consortium," said Juergen Rupp, finance chief of the RAG foundation that successfully bid for the unit along with private equity firms Advent and Cinven.

The landmark deal has not closed yet, but Rupp said this was expected to happen in the near-term. Thyssenkrupp has said that it expects the deal to close by the end of September at the latest.

($1 = 0.8934 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Matthias Inverardi; editing by Thomas Seythal)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG 0.00% 24.18 Delayed Quote.-11.17%
THYSSENKRUPP AG 1.10% 6.8 Delayed Quote.-44.27%
Financials
Sales 2020 35 158 M 39 394 M 39 394 M
Net income 2020 -1 655 M -1 854 M -1 854 M
Net Debt 2020 3 242 M 3 633 M 3 633 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,28x
Yield 2020 0,20%
Capitalization 4 177 M 4 691 M 4 680 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 160 090
Free-Float 56,9%
Managers
NameTitle
Martina Merz Chief Executive Officer
Siegfried Russwurm Chairman-Supervisory Board
Klaus Keysberg Chief Financial Officer
Martin Holz Chief Information Officer
Susanne Herberger Member-Supervisory Board
