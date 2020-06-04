Outside bidders keen on Thyssenkrupp elevator assets: RAG CFO

A consortium that agreed to buy Thyssenkrupp's elevator division for 17.2 billion euros ($19.25 billion) earlier this year is getting regular requests to sell parts of the business, one of the co-investors said.

"Currently this is not the aim of the consortium," said Juergen Rupp, finance chief of the RAG foundation that successfully bid for the unit along with private equity firms Advent and Cinven.

The landmark deal has not closed yet, but Rupp said this was expected to happen in the near-term. Thyssenkrupp has said that it expects the deal to close by the end of September at the latest.

($1 = 0.8934 euros)

