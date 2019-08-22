Log in
THYSSENKRUPP AG

(TKA)
  Report  
Private Equity Investors Prepare Offers for Elevator Division of Thyssenkrupp -Manager Magazin

0
08/22/2019 | 06:04am EDT

--Private equity investors, among them Advent, Apollo, CVC and Carlyle, are preparing offers for Thyssenkrupp's elevator division, German business publication Manager Magazin reports, without naming sources.

--Most investors are considering the acquisition of a majority stake or even a complete takeover and would join forces to do so, according to the report.

--Thyssenkrupp shares traded 4.2% higher at EUR1.28 at 0944 GMT.

Full story in German: https://bit.ly/2ZtLmYR

Write to Barcelona editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC 2.16% 35.55 Delayed Quote.44.87%
THE CARLYLE GROUP LP 2.39% 22.7 Delayed Quote.44.13%
THYSSENKRUPP AG 3.77% 10.425 Delayed Quote.-34.13%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 41 161 M
EBIT 2019 794 M
Net income 2019 -28,0 M
Debt 2019 3 911 M
Yield 2019 1,49%
P/E ratio 2019 -82,7x
P/E ratio 2020 11,9x
EV / Sales2019 0,24x
EV / Sales2020 0,25x
Capitalization 6 143 M
Chart THYSSENKRUPP AG
Duration : Period :
thyssenKrupp AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THYSSENKRUPP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 13,56  €
Last Close Price 9,90  €
Spread / Highest target 66,7%
Spread / Average Target 37,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Guido Kerkhoff Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Martina Merz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Martin Holz Chief Information Officer
Bernhard Pellens Member-Supervisory Board
Wilhelm Segerath Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THYSSENKRUPP AG-34.13%6 817
NUCOR-5.37%14 912
POSCO--.--%14 021
ARCELORMITTAL-33.08%13 633
NOVOLIPETSK STEEL PAO--.--%12 814
NIPPON STEEL CORP-21.59%12 555
