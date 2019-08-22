Private Equity Investors Prepare Offers for Elevator Division of Thyssenkrupp -Manager Magazin

--Private equity investors, among them Advent, Apollo, CVC and Carlyle, are preparing offers for Thyssenkrupp's elevator division, German business publication Manager Magazin reports, without naming sources.

--Most investors are considering the acquisition of a majority stake or even a complete takeover and would join forces to do so, according to the report.

--Thyssenkrupp shares traded 4.2% higher at EUR1.28 at 0944 GMT.

Full story in German: https://bit.ly/2ZtLmYR

Write to Barcelona editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com