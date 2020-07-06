Log in
Thyssenkrupp : Air Products Sign Agreement for Green Hydrogen Projects

07/06/2020

By Mauro Orru

Thyssenkrupp AG said Monday that it has signed an agreement with industrial gases company Air Products & Chemicals Inc. to co-operate in the development of projects for the supply of green hydrogen.

The German industrial conglomerate didn't disclose financial details, but said co-operation would span key regions.

Thyssenkrupp, which signed the agreement through Thyssenkrupp Uhde Chlorine Engineers--a joint venture between Thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions and Industrie De Nora SpA--said it would provide engineering, equipment and technical services for water electrolysis plants, which Air Products will build, own and operate.

Write to Mauro Orru at mauro.orru@wsj.com; @MauroOrru94

ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS 1.51% 247.42 Delayed Quote.5.29%
THYSSENKRUPP AG 2.94% 6.58 Delayed Quote.-46.96%
