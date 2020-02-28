Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  ThyssenKrupp AG    TKA   DE0007500001

THYSSENKRUPP AG

(TKA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate TRADEGATE AG - 02/28 09:40:17 am
8.7840 EUR   -4.15%
04:08aTHYSSENKRUPP : CEO says proceeds from elevators sale needed for restructuring
RE
03:54aEUROPE : European stocks head for worst week since 2008 crisis
RE
03:31aThyssenkrupp shares rise on elevator deal
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Thyssenkrupp : CEO says proceeds from elevators sale needed for restructuring

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/28/2020 | 04:08am EST

Thyssenkrupp's Chief Executive on Friday said the steel-to-submarines conglomerate will use the proceeds from the 17.2 billion euros (£14.4 billion) sale of its elevators division to restructure or sell its remaining businesses.

"We do not like selling this division. But it is the best solution," Chief Executive Martina Merz said, adding that the proceeds are needed to make investments and to restructure its other struggling businesses.

Thyssenkrupp will now take until May to decide which businesses it wants to keep, restructure or sell off, Merz said, declining to answer which businesses will remain a core part of the conglomerate.

Thyssenkrupp late on Thursday agreed to sell its elevators division to a consortium of Advent, Cinven and Germany's RAG foundation, divesting its most profitable business.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor; editing by Thomas Seythal)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on THYSSENKRUPP AG
04:08aTHYSSENKRUPP : CEO says proceeds from elevators sale needed for restructuring
RE
03:54aEUROPE : European stocks head for worst week since 2008 crisis
RE
03:31aThyssenkrupp shares rise on elevator deal
RE
02/27NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/27NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/27Thyssenkrupp sells elevator unit for $18.7 billion to Advent, Cinven consorti..
RE
02/27NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/27Industrials Down on Fears Coronavirus Will Spark Economic Slowdown -- Industr..
DJ
02/27NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/27THYSSENKRUPP : sells elevator unit for $18.7 billion to Advent-led consortium
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 41 941 M
EBIT 2020 794 M
Net income 2020 -527 M
Debt 2020 5 845 M
Yield 2020 0,26%
P/E ratio 2020 -11,5x
P/E ratio 2021 12,0x
EV / Sales2020 0,28x
EV / Sales2021 0,27x
Capitalization 5 705 M
Chart THYSSENKRUPP AG
Duration : Period :
thyssenKrupp AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THYSSENKRUPP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 12,09  €
Last Close Price 9,16  €
Spread / Highest target 74,6%
Spread / Average Target 31,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -48,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martina Merz Chief Executive Officer
Siegfried Russwurm Chairman-Supervisory Board
Johannes M. Dietsch Chief Financial Officer
Martin Holz Chief Information Officer
Bernhard Pellens Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THYSSENKRUPP AG-23.89%6 262
ARCELORMITTAL-15.48%14 684
POSCO0.00%13 175
NUCOR-25.71%12 619
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION-0.67%10 594
MAGNITOGORSKIY MTALLURGCHSKY KMBNTPAO--.--%7 265
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group