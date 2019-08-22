Log in
THYSSENKRUPP AG

(TKA)
Thyssenkrupp : Files Complaint Against EU Decision to Stop Tata Steel JV

08/22/2019 | 04:12am EDT

By Max Bernhard

Thyssenkrupp AG said Thursday that it is filing a complaint with the General Court of the European Union against the European Commission's decision to prohibit its steel joint-venture with Tata Steel.

The European Union's antitrust body blocked the planned merger in June, saying the combination would reduce competition in the supply of special steel for the car and packaging industries.

The German steel company, one of the largest in Europe, said it doesn't share the commission's concerns that the tie-up would restrict competition for certain steel grades to such an extent that consumers and customers would have to expect price increases or that the remedies offered by the companies were insufficient.

"The consolidation of the European steel industry is still right and necessary which is also shown by the current critical market situation for steel manufacturers. Overcapacities and high import pressure from Asia create an environment in which the planned joint venture with Tata Steel would not have impaired competition. We regret the European Commission's decision and regard it as too far-reaching and wrong. That is why we are filing a complaint," executive board member Donatus Kaufmann said.

Thyssenkrupp alleges that in its assessment of packaging steel and hot-dip galvanized steel for the automotive industry, "the commission has for the first time set out a restrictive market definition that unduly extends the scope of the existing competition law." The EU body also didn't take "adequate account of the structural importance of imports into Europe, buyer-side purchasing power and possible substitutions with alternative packaging materials and alternative galvanizing methods," it added.

Thyssenkrupp said the commitments it submitted together with Tata would have been sufficient to remove competition concerns.

Write to Max Bernhard at max.bernhard@dowjones.com; @mxbernhard

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TATA STEEL LIMITED -4.26% 343 End-of-day quote.-34.17%
THYSSENKRUPP AG 3.92% 10.2 Delayed Quote.-34.13%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 41 161 M
EBIT 2019 794 M
Net income 2019 -28,0 M
Debt 2019 3 911 M
Yield 2019 1,49%
P/E ratio 2019 -82,7x
P/E ratio 2020 11,9x
EV / Sales2019 0,24x
EV / Sales2020 0,25x
Capitalization 6 143 M
Chart THYSSENKRUPP AG
Duration : Period :
thyssenKrupp AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THYSSENKRUPP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 13,56  €
Last Close Price 9,90  €
Spread / Highest target 66,7%
Spread / Average Target 37,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Guido Kerkhoff Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Martina Merz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Martin Holz Chief Information Officer
Bernhard Pellens Member-Supervisory Board
Wilhelm Segerath Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THYSSENKRUPP AG-34.13%6 817
NUCOR-5.37%14 912
POSCO--.--%14 021
ARCELORMITTAL-33.08%13 633
NOVOLIPETSK STEEL PAO--.--%12 814
NIPPON STEEL CORP-21.59%12 555
