MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  ThyssenKrupp AG    TKA   DE0007500001

THYSSENKRUPP AG

(TKA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Thyssenkrupp Focuses Talks for Elevator Deal on Two Consortia

02/17/2020 | 10:08am EST

By Kim Richters

Thyssenkrupp AG said Monday that is concentrating on negotiations with two consortia of financial investors for the divestment of its elevator division.

The industrial conglomerate said it is focusing on talks with one group consisting of Blackstone Group Inc., Carlyle Group Inc. and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, as well as a consortium including Advent International Corp. and Cinven Group Ltd.

Missing from the list of potential buyers is Finnish company Kone Oyj, which said separately Monday that they are withdrawing from discussions.

Thyssenkrupp said it aims "to reach an agreement quickly on a majority or full sale."

A listing on the stock market continues to be an option for the unit and would be possible from early summer if the companies don't reach an agreement, it said.

The company, which is reviewing its portfolio, has been considering options for its elevator business, expecting to make a decision at the end of February.

Chief Executive Martina Merz said last month that interested parties had confirmed the value of the division at over EUR15 billion.

Write to Kim Richters at kim.richters@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KONE -4.35% 55.08 Delayed Quote.-0.69%
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC. 0.02% 62.95 Delayed Quote.12.53%
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC. -2.46% 32.13 Delayed Quote.0.16%
THYSSENKRUPP AG -3.04% 10.8 Delayed Quote.-7.06%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 41 962 M
EBIT 2020 793 M
Net income 2020 -527 M
Debt 2020 5 873 M
Yield 2020 0,21%
P/E ratio 2020 -13,9x
P/E ratio 2021 13,6x
EV / Sales2020 0,31x
EV / Sales2021 0,30x
Capitalization 6 966 M
Chart THYSSENKRUPP AG
Duration : Period :
thyssenKrupp AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THYSSENKRUPP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 12,11  €
Last Close Price 11,19  €
Spread / Highest target 43,0%
Spread / Average Target 8,22%
Spread / Lowest Target -57,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martina Merz Chief Executive Officer
Siegfried Russwurm Chairman-Supervisory Board
Johannes M. Dietsch Chief Financial Officer
Martin Holz Chief Information Officer
Bernhard Pellens Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THYSSENKRUPP AG-7.06%7 553
ARCELORMITTAL2.44%17 583
POSCO--.--%14 857
NUCOR-16.22%14 230
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION-8.63%12 479
MAGNITOGORSKIY MTALLURGCHSKY KMBNTPAO--.--%8 029
