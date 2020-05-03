Log in
THYSSENKRUPP AG
DE0007500001

THYSSENKRUPP AG

(TKA)
Thyssenkrupp sees coronavirus cash squeeze despite elevator sale: letter

05/03/2020 | 08:30am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of German steelmaker ThyssenKrupp AG is seen on an escalator at Frankfurt's main railways station in Frankfurt

By Tom Käckenhoff

Germany's Thyssenkrupp expects the coronavirus crisis to cause a new financial squeeze, scuppering hopes that selling its elevator business would deliver a swift cash respite for the embattled firm, its management board told staff in a letter.

The elevator division was sold in February to ease financial pressure on the conglomerate which has struggled for years after ill-fated investments. But the coronavirus crisis has dealt a blow before cash from that sale arrives in June.

Sources said last week that Thyssenkrupp had secured about 1 billion euros ($1.10 billion) in state aid to tide it over until sale proceeds arrive.

"In the medium term, the cash outflows caused by the corona (crisis) will in all likelihood result in the financial leeway created by the sale of the elevator business becoming much lower than what was originally anticipated," the board wrote to staff.

"We are preparing solutions for this," according to the April 30 letter signed by Chief Executive Martina Merz that was seen by Reuters and first reported by German daily Handelsblatt.

Thyssenkrupp agreed to sell its elevators division to a consortium of Advent, Cinven and Germany's RAG foundation for 17.2 billion euros in February, with proceeds expected to be received in June.

A source said the loan from state development bank KfW would assist the conglomerate, which has suffered from slow demand for auto parts after carmakers shut down production because of the pandemic. The loan expires at the end of September

Car makers and suppliers have scrambled to shore up their liquidity as sales in Europe tumbled by more than 50% in March.

Thyssenkrupp has been pummelled in recent years by a downturn in the car market, multiple leadership changes and an overly complex group structure. Its shares hit historic lows around 3.20 euros in mid-March.

As well as selling its elevator business, Thyssenkrupp's restructuring involves seeking buyers for its Plant Technology division, which builds cement, chemicals and fertiliser plants.

($1 = 0.9105 euros)

(Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Edmund Blair)

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 38 311 M
EBIT 2020 -74,6 M
Net income 2020 -1 067 M
Debt 2020 5 804 M
Yield 2020 0,75%
P/E ratio 2020 -4,00x
P/E ratio 2021 11,2x
EV / Sales2020 0,25x
EV / Sales2021 0,24x
Capitalization 3 785 M
Managers
NameTitle
Martina Merz Chief Executive Officer
Siegfried Russwurm Chairman-Supervisory Board
Klaus Keysberg Chief Financial Officer
Martin Holz Chief Information Officer
Susanne Herberger Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THYSSENKRUPP AG-49.50%4 164
NUCOR-27.15%12 347
POSCO3.36%12 086
ARCELORMITTAL-36.06%11 136
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION-2.32%7 431
MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS-0.35%5 953
