Thyssenkrupp : supervisory board continues to support strategy - CEO

Financials (EUR) Sales 2019 39 452 M EBIT 2019 806 M Net income 2019 -58,2 M Debt 2019 3 743 M Yield 2019 1,43% P/E ratio 2019 207x P/E ratio 2020 10,8x EV / Sales2019 0,26x EV / Sales2020 0,26x Capitalization 6 384 M

Technical analysis trends THYSSENKRUPP AG Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish

Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 15 Average target price 14,16 € Last Close Price 10,32 € Spread / Highest target 93,9% Spread / Average Target 37,2% Spread / Lowest Target -3,05%

Managers Name Title Guido Kerkhoff Chief Executive & Financial Officer Martina Merz Chairman-Supervisory Board Martin Holz Chief Information Officer Bernhard Pellens Member-Supervisory Board Wilhelm Segerath Member-Supervisory Board

Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) THYSSENKRUPP AG -31.54% 7 161 NUCOR -1.45% 15 816 ARCELORMITTAL -33.62% 14 732 POSCO --.--% 13 605 NOVOLIPETSK STEEL PAO -4.81% 13 365 NOVOLIPETSK STEEL PAO --.--% 13 365