THYSSENKRUPP AG

(TKA)
Thyssenkrupp : supervisory board continues to support strategy - CEO

08/08/2019 | 03:55am EDT

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp's supervisory board continues to support the group's current turnaround plan, including a planned listing or sale of its elevators division, Chief Executive Guido Kerkhoff told journalists on Thursday.

The supervisory board on Wednesday had met to hear from Kerkhoff about the progress of the plans, which have failed to prevent the group's shares from falling to a fresh 16-year low.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, editing by Riham Alkousaa)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KONE 1.13% 52 Delayed Quote.24.88%
THYSSENKRUPP AG -6.48% 10.255 Delayed Quote.-31.54%
