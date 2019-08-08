Thyssenkrupp : supervisory board continues to support strategy - CEO
08/08/2019 | 03:55am EDT
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp's supervisory board continues to support the group's current turnaround plan, including a planned listing or sale of its elevators division, Chief Executive Guido Kerkhoff told journalists on Thursday.
The supervisory board on Wednesday had met to hear from Kerkhoff about the progress of the plans, which have failed to prevent the group's shares from falling to a fresh 16-year low.
